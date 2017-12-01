Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in Nov. 29 Gashouse restaurant burglary

EDWARDS — Authorities are looking for an Hispanic man they suspect in a restaurant burglary.

The man broke into the Gashouse restaurant between 1:30 and 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. Images of the male suspect were captured on nearby surveillance video.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, possibly mid- to late 20s, with clean-cut, dark colored hair, wearing light-colored pants and a medium blue jacket.

Security footage captured images of the suspect and a white delivery-style van that was parked during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS. You can submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637).