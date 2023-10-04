Sheriff’s office continues search for man who went missing in May at campground in Hot Sulphur Springs

Ari Harms, a white man in his thirties, has not been seen since witnesses say he got in an inflatable kayak on the Colorado River on May 28.

On Thursday, Grand County Sheriff’s Office resumed its search for Ari Harms, who was last seen at Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs on May 28. Harms is a white male in his thirties and authorities have been searching for him since May 29.

The sheriff’s office and dog teams from Vail Mountain Rescue Group and El Paso County Search and Rescue took advantage of favorable river conditions and returned to the Colorado River to continue searching for Harms, according to a Sept. 30 Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

“We appreciate the commitment of our volunteer partner agencies who have devoted countless hours to our ongoing search operations to find Ari Harms,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin stated in the Facebook post. “Their dedication and professionalism has allowed us to conduct an ongoing and extensive search operation utilizing their experience and specialized resources.”

No evidence of Harms was found during the search. However, the case remains active, and the sheriff’s office will continue searching for him as conditions and weather allows.

“Sheriff Schroetlin has remained in close contact with Ari’s family and is committed to finding a resolution to this unfortunate incident,” the Facebook post stated.

Harms was last seen entering the Colorado River into an inflatable raft at Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs. First responders are encouraging anyone downstream of Byers Canyon to remain vigilant and report any clues to non-emergency dispatch at 970-725-3311.

