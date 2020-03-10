Sheriff’s Office investigating skier death at Keystone Resort

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who died at Keystone Resort on Monday afternoon.

At about 3:25 p.m. March 9, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male skier who was found unconscious and not breathing in the trees off the side of a ski run at Keystone.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by staff at the Keystone Medical Center. The identity of the skier is being withheld until his family has been notified by the Summit County coroner.