Sheriff’s Office lifts pre-evacuation notices for several areas in Eagle County

Flames from the Grizzly Creek Fire pick up as the wind increases during afternoon hours Friday off Coffee Pot Road near Dotsero. On Sunday night, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office lifted pre-evacuation orders for parts of Eagle County but encouraged the community to continue to be ready.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

On Sunday night, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced the lifting of pre-evacuation orders for the following locations: Sweetwater Road, Dotsero and Lower Colorado River Road.

“It’s imperative for everyone to continue to be vigilant and adhere to the fire restrictions in the county,” Sheriff James Van Beek said in a news release Sunday night. “We know from our coordination with the Grizzly Creek Fire command that this fire remains active in many places and that we’ll continue to see smoke in the area for quite some time. We can’t let our guard down with how tinderbox dry the conditions are in our county.”

Residents and motorists are encouraged to drive slow in these areas as firefighters ares till actively working.

Officials continue to encourage residents to prepare an evacuation plan in the event the fire picks up again. Among the recommendations are following the six Ps:

People and pets

Papers, phone numbers and important documents

Prescriptions, vitamins and eyeglasses

Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia

Personal computers

Plastic (credit cards) and cash

For more information about restrictions and emergencies in Eagle County, visit http://www.ecemergency.org.