Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seeking to reunite lost kayaks with owners

Eagle County — Just before noon on Sunday, June 17, deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a large red and black kayak that was washed ashore just west of Gypsum. The boat could be seen along the south side of the Eagle River from the Riverdance RV park near Dotsero.

The overturned boat appeared to have just washed ashore with no signs of an owner or stranded boater(s) nearby. Deputies were able to recover the kayak with the help of the Gypsum Fire Department and the Vail Mountain Search & Rescue teams.

Rescuers stated that “it is not uncommon to pull a few boats or kayaks out of the rivers every year in our area” and “often they go unclaimed.” With storage as an issue, “it is great when owners can be reunited.”

Deputies are hoping that the owner of the kayak can be found so that they can be reunited.

“As the Evidence Custodian at the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, we are very happy when a boat, bike or larger item can be reunited with its owner.”

If you or someone you know is missing a kayak or boat, please call the ECSO Evidence Custodian to describe the boat and paddle found near Dotsero at 970-328-8512.