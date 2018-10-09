Sheriff’s Office seeks to ID trespassers in north Eby Creek area surveillance video

EAGLE — On Thursday, Sept. 27, at approximately 1:15 p.m., video was taken of two unknown females trespassing at a private residence in the north Eby Creek area. Local investigators with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office are working to identify these persons.

Other suspicious incidents were also captured a few days prior in this area, and deputies are asking for the community to always be alert, keep doors and windows locked and valuables out of sight both at home and in your vehicles.

If you think you may have any information about this person of interest or a crime, call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500, the Vail Public Communications Dispatch Center at 970-479-2201 or remain anonymous and contact the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.

If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from the Crime Stoppers.