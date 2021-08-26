Sheriff’s Office, Vail Police recover 124 pounds of marijuana in I-70 drug bust

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police Department recovered 124 pounds of marijuana after searching a vehicle they stopped on Interstate 70 in a routine traffic stop.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, together with Vail Police, located 124 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle of two California men stopped in a routine traffic stop Wednesday.

The men were traveling eastbound on I-70 when they were stopped in Dotsero by officers assigned to the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, a multi-jurisdictional drug task force of local law enforcement partners and detectives, according to a press release sent Thursday.

Police got consent to search the vehicle and found a total of 124 pounds of suspected marijuana, according to the release.

The two men, both from Santa Rosa, California, were charged with several felony drug charges including offenses relating to marijuana, a class 1 drug felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and a special offender sentencing enhancement that adds another class 1 felony drug charge due to the large quantity of marijuana recovered.

The driver of the vehicle, Samuel Angel Narvaez-Brito, 25, and the passenger Hecxai Narvaez-Sarmiento, 22, were both arrested and taken to the Eagle County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this crime is encouraged to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.