Shiffrin equals Vonn with 82nd-career World Cup win on Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates winning the World Cup giant slalom race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on Sunday. The win tied Shiffrin with Lindsey Vonn for the most career World Cup wins (82) by a female Alpine skier.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

One down, one to go.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s climb to all-time greatness reached it’s penultimate step on Sunday morning in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia as the American won her 82nd-career World Cup race, tying her with Lindsey Vonn for the most ever by a female Alpine skier. The 27-year-old blitzed the Podkoren 3 run in a combined two-run time of 1 minute 52.53 seconds — posting the fastest time in both runs — to win her ninth race this season. Federica Brignone (1:53.30) came in second and Lara Gut-Behrami (1:53.50) was third.

The Edwards skier took 232 World Cup starts to equal Vonn’s mark, winning 51 slaloms — a discipline record — 16 giant slaloms, five super-Gs, three downhills and one Alpine combined. Vonn, who retired at 34 on Feb. 10, 2019 after winning a world championship bronze medal, accumulated her wins this way: 43 in downhill, 28 in super-G, four in giant slalom, two in slalom and five in Alpine combined in 395 starts. Ingemar Stenmark holds the all-time Alpine wins record with 86.

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the World Cup giant slalom race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on Sunday.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

There was zero timidity to Shiffrin’s skiing on the 40-gate, 320-meter hill in either run. Her sector ranks in run No. 1 were first, second, first and fifth, respectively en route to a 0.24 second lead over Brignone, who was fourth yesterday. Yesterday’s champion, Valerie Grenier of Canada, lurked in third, 0.39 seconds back. In the second run, Shiffrin tightened the screws. She extended her lead in the first sector, rocketed to the fastest second and third sector marks — gaining 0.23 seconds in the latter alone — to cruise to the monumental win.

This story will be updated throughout the day.