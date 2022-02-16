Mikaela Shiffrin in fifth place after downhill in Olympic Alpine combined event

Mikaela Shiffrin takes a turn in the women’s downhill in Beijing. She is competing in the Olympic combine tonight, which includes one downhill and one slalom run.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin sat in fifth place in the Olympic combined event after the downhill portion Thursday morning in Beijing, 0.56 seconds behind leader Christine Scheyer of Austria. Shiffrin was the combined silver medalist in PyeongChang in 2018 and is also the reigning world champion in the event.

The Alpine combined, which adds times from a downhill and slalom run, is Shiffrin’s fifth event in these Games; she has yet to medal in the first four. In Wednesday’s training session, Shiffrin posted the fastest downhill time of the 14 competitors who participated. The other 12 in the 26 member field opted to sit out of the practice.

“At this point, there has been a lot of emotional turbulence this entire Games,” Shiffrin told NBC on Wednesday. “But there have also been a lot of really special moments for me. The special moments have really been outside of my own medal potential.”

Shiffrin also expressed an increased confidence on the slopes in Beijing. “I felt much more comfortable with my speed than I did yesterday,” Shiffrin told NBC. “You sort of break those barriers. Once you break those barriers, you remember that feeling.”

Shiffrin rode an aggressive line at the top of the Rock course, clipping a few gates but remaining low and aerodynamic. She stayed smooth throughout the icy course, even gaining a few tenths back at the bottom of the 2,704 meter long track. Her teammate Keely Cashman, who took to the course immediately prior to Shiffrin, sits in seventh place.

Scheyer has no Olympic or World Championship medals and has only one World Cup win, a downhill victory from 2017. Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin returned Thursday to defend her Olympic title from PyeongChang. Only Croatia’s Janica Kostelic (2002, 2006) and Germany’s Maria Hofl-Riesch (2010, 2014) have ever defended the Olympic gold in the event. After the downhill, Gisin sat in 12th place. The bronze medalist from four years ago, teammate Wendy Holdener, sits in 11th. Holdener also won the discipline’s globe in 2016 and 2018.

Ester Ledecka, who famously won both Alpine ski super-G and parallel giant slalom snowboard golds in 2018, made a mistake on the second gate but still posted the second fastest time of the day and heads into the slalom just 0.01 seconds behind Scheyer.

Federica Brignone, another one of the pre-race contenders, struggled to find her speed and sat in eighth, 0.69 seconds out of first. The two-time combined globe winner (2019, 2020) from Italy specializes in giant slalom and super-G.

Notably absent from the start list was the Slovakian superstar Petra Vlhova, who’s ankle tendon injury forced her to sit out.

The slalom begins at 11:00 p.m. Mountain Time.