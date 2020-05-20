Shiffrin joins ‘All In Challenge,’ offering VIP experience in Killington

The All In Challenge is helping provide food for those in need during the coronavirus — over $45 million has been raised already for children, elderly, frontline workers and others in need.

Actors, athletes, musicians and other celebrities are offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans to bid on/enter to win with all funds raised going to the All In Challenge. Among the experiences to bid on is Chris Pratt’s All In Challenge, where two winners will be brought on the set of the next “Jurassic Park” movie to be eaten by a dinosaur and featured on the big screen. On Tuesday, Mikaela Shiffrin got in on the philanthropy, thanks to an All In Challenge nomination from tennis star Coco Gauff, who also nominated NBA stars Kyrie Irving and Damien Lillard after offering up an hour-long training session for auction herself.

“Even though it’s not Chris Pratt’s ‘getting-eaten-by-a-dinosaur challenge’ — I’m actually very tempted to enter those sweepstakes myself — I think it’s still a pretty incredible opportunity,” Shiffrin said in a Facebook post announcing her package to bid on. “And I’m really excited to go All In and raise money to help feed those who need it most during this challenging time.”

Shiffrin is offering a special VIP experience to the World Cup races in Killington, Vermont, “an event that is very near and dear to my heart.” The package includes lodging for two and VIP tickets to the event; behind the scenes access; skis, boots and bindings from sponsor Atomic, as well as a VIP boot fitting; Shiffrin’s signature Oakley goggles; U.S. Ski & Snowboard gear; an all-access Ikon Pass; and a meet-and-greet/”hangout sesh” with Shiffrin at the event.

“Killington is one of the best events of the season with an amazing atmosphere, nearly 40,000 screaming fans, live concerts and entertainment, the actual races and so much more.”

Shiffrin went on to challenge former ice skater Adam Rippon, musicians KT Tunstall and Michael Franti as well as comedian Joel McHale to go All In.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and Edwards resident, has been active on social media during COVID-19.

“So let’s go raise a lot of money together for a great cause. How does that sounds?” she said.

Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and many more have participated in the All In Challenge. For more information, visit http://www.fanatics.com.

