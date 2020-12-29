Shiffrin leads World Cup slalom in Semmering after first run by 0.02 seconds

Mikaela Shiffrin, of Edwards, speeds down the course during the first run of the women's World Cup slalom in Semmering, Austria, on Tuesday. (Gabriele Facciotti

AP Photo)

Mikaela Shiffrin, focused on tech events this World Cup circuit in Europe, is leading Tuesday’s slalom in Semmering, Austria, ahead of Swiss skier Michelle Gisin by 0.02 second.

Petra Vlhova, who starts the day leading the World Cup slalom and overall standings, is 0.89 seconds behind Shiffrin in sixth place and is at risk of losing her five-race winning streak — since January of 2017, every World Cup slalom race has been won by Shiffrin or Vlhova, with Shiffrin’s last win in the discipline in Lienz 12 months ago.

“It felt good. The surface was really nice and I felt like the course set was really nice. My skiing was pretty good, pretty active. I can’t complain,” Shiffrin said via the Associated Press.

Americans Nina O’Brien (24th), Katie Hensien (29th), Keely Cashman (45th), Lila Lapanja (51st), Resi Stiegler (52nd) and Paula Moltzan (54th) also got the start in the slalom in Semmering on Tuesday morning.

The women’s race in Semmering on Tuesday morning is being streamed on PeacockTV.

Monday’s giant slalom in Semmering was canceled after strong winds destroyed part of the finish area. Wind speeds were reported over 60 mph. Shiffrin was sitting in fourth after the first run. Officials said the GS will be rescheduled at another venue.

On Tuesday, American Ryan Cochran-Siegle won his first-career men’s World Cup race — a super-G in Stelvio, Italy.