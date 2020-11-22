Shiffrin misses podium in 2nd race back, Vlhova wins again
Shiffrin misses podium in 2nd race back
Editor’s note: This story will be updated.
After finishing second in her first race in almost 300 days on Saturday, Shiffrin followed it up Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the women’s World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland. Petra Vlhova won the race Sunday, her fifth slalom victory in a row dating back to last year.
The back-to-back slaloms on Saturday and Sunday in Levi were the first two slalom races of the season for the women, with seven more remaining on the schedule.
For Shiffrin, the winningest slalom skier in history with 43 victories, she is looking up in the standings at Vlhova, who has now won five slaloms in a row dating back to last year. Shiffrin’s last slalom victory was at Lienz, Austria, in 2019.
Shiffrin, a four-time winner at Levi, was fourth after the first of two runs on Sunday and ended +0.93 behind Vlhova (1:49.05).
While Shiffrin and the rest of the U.S. Ski Team spent time at Copper Mountain training ahead of the World Cup circuit, races will remain in Europe with the North American stops canceled due to COVID-19. The women’s next race is a parallel Nov. 26 in Lech Zurs, followed by super-Gs in St. Moritz on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Vail Mountain Opening Day a success, goal is now to stay open
“Our goal is to open and stay open,” Vail Resorts senior communications manager John Plack said Friday. “That’s the most important thing for us and for everyone here in the Vail Valley — we’re looking forward to it.”