Shiffrin misses podium in 2nd race back, Vlhova wins again

Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of the World Cup women's slalom race on Sunday in Levi, Finland. The back-to-back slalom races in Levi are the first two of nine slalom races on the World Cup circuit this season.

AP)

After finishing second in her first race in almost 300 days on Saturday, Shiffrin followed it up Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the women’s World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland. Petra Vlhova won the race Sunday, her fifth slalom victory in a row dating back to last year.

The back-to-back slaloms on Saturday and Sunday in Levi were the first two slalom races of the season for the women, with seven more remaining on the schedule.

For Shiffrin, the winningest slalom skier in history with 43 victories, she is looking up in the standings at Vlhova, who has now won five slaloms in a row dating back to last year. Shiffrin’s last slalom victory was at Lienz, Austria, in 2019.

Shiffrin, a four-time winner at Levi, was fourth after the first of two runs on Sunday and ended +0.93 behind Vlhova (1:49.05).

While Shiffrin and the rest of the U.S. Ski Team spent time at Copper Mountain training ahead of the World Cup circuit, races will remain in Europe with the North American stops canceled due to COVID-19. The women’s next race is a parallel Nov. 26 in Lech Zurs, followed by super-Gs in St. Moritz on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.