Shiffrin podiums in Semmering slalom, Vlhova fourth

Mikaela Shiffrin finished third in the women’s World Cup slalom on Tuesday in Semmering, Austria. (Gabriele Facciotti

AP)

Mikaela Shiffrin held a 0.02 second lead after the first run of the women’s World Cup slalom under floodlights on Tuesday in Semmering, Austria, but finished third with Swiss skier Michelle Gisin winning by 0.02 seconds over second-place Katharina Liensberger, of Austria.

Fellow Americans Nina O’Brien finished ninth, a career best; and Katie Hensien finished 27th, making it to the second run for the first time in a World Cup.

Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who leads the overall and slalom World Cup standings, finished fourth. Vlhova remains atop the overall standings, followed by Gisin and Shiffrin.

Gisin’s victory — her first on the World Cup in nine seasons — marks the first Swiss skier to win a women’s slalom in 19 years. It also ends a streak of 28 slaloms in a row that were won by either Shiffrin or Vlhova that started in January of 2017.

“I broke the incredible run of two giants,” Gislin said after the race. “It’s a perfect day.”

After Monday’s giant slalom was canceled due to winds exceeding 60 mph that destroyed part of the finish area, Shiffrin recognized Fritz Kremsl and the Semmering team with a “medal of kindness” for their efforts to make Tuesday’s race happen.

Shiffrin will look to continue her strong skiing in a slalom on Jan. 3 in Zagreb, Croatia.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.