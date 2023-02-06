Shiffrin skis out of slalom in Alpine combined at FIS World Alpine Ski Championships

Mikaela Shiffrin fails to complete the slalom portion of the women's World Championship Alpine combined race in Meribel, France, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

If one only glanced at the results for Monday’s Alpine combined at the FIS World Alpine Ski Championships in Meribel, France, it would appear Mikaela Shiffrin is on a path eerily reminiscent to last February’s Beijing Olympics. Even a casual observer, however, could see that the American skiing off-course with three gates remaining in the slalom portion of the combined — which adds the time from one super-G run and one slalom run — was an error of aggression, not one of nerves.

Trailing Federica Brignone by 0.96 seconds after the super-G, Shiffrin gunned down the Italian throughout the 55-gate slalom course, moving within 0.08 seconds in the final sector. With just a few turns remaining, however, Shiffrin cut inside, clipping one of the final gates with her airborne right ski and drifting off-course to DNF. Brignone took the gold, Wendy Holdener placed second and Ricarda Haaser of Austria rounded out the podium with her first career global medal of any color.

Italy’s Federica Brignone speeds down the course during the super-G portion of the women’s World Championship Alpine combined race in Meribel, France on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

“I’m so happy and grateful for today,” Brignone said in the post-race interview. “It was an amazing day — I did two really amazing two runs. What was missing in my career was a gold medal and I’m so excited and happy for today.”

Shiffrin, the defending Alpine combined world champion from 2021 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, was looking to tie Anja Parson (7) for the second-most world titles (and most in the modern era; Christel Cranz tops the list in 12) and become the first non-European skier (male or female) to win a combined event more than once at a world championships. The American superstar — currently the World Cup overall leader by a wide margin — has medaled in 11 of her 13 career world championships starts and each of the last 10 before Monday.

After her super-G run on the Roc de Fer, Shiffrin sat in sixth place with a time of 1 minute, 11.24 seconds, 0.96 seconds behind Italy’s Federica Brignone.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“I know Federica doesn’t ski a lot of slalom, but I know that when she skies it, she can be very fast. So, I am not sure if I can actually make up nine-tenths on that,” Shiffrin said after the first half of competition.

“The ones who win a medal are the ones who have a pretty solid run in both events or a really killer run in at least one event. I think I can do a very good run of slalom, so now I just focus on that.”

Skiing first in the event’s second run, Brignone put together what would be the second-fastest slalom mark, twisting through the 55-gate course in 47.19. Shiffrin came five athletes later and started cutting into the Italian’s time immediately.

The Edwards skier had the fastest first and second sectors, but really knifed into Brignone’s lead on the steeper third segment. Then, with three turns remaining and a world title within reach, Shiffrin — who has been so dominant in slalom this year she’s already secured her seventh globe in the discipline — cut too sharply on the inside of one of the finishing gates. Her right ski went airborne and clipped the gate she rode off-course on one ski.

The DNF secured the title for Brignone, who at 32, became the oldest winner of the women’s combination event at the world championships.

Asked on French TV if she lost focus, Shiffrin said, “People are going to say that no matter what.”

“The surface changed a little bit on these last gates, so [on pre-race] inspection I saw it’s a bit more unstable on the snow,” she continued. “I tried to be aware of that, but I knew that if I had a chance to make up nine tenths on Federica, or more than that, like one second, I had to push like crazy. So I did, and I had a very good run. I’m really happy with my skiing.”

“I really liked how they prepared the slope and everything was really nice today and I’m really proud of how I was concentrating and how my attitude was in both runs and that was the most important,” Brignone, whose only other world championship medal came in the giant slalom in 2011 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen , stated.

Italy’s Federica Brignone, center, winner of the women’s World Championship combined race, celebrates with second-placed Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, left, and third-placed Austria’s Ricarda Haaser, in Meribel, France on Monday.

Marco Trovati/AP photo

Brignone also became the fourth Italian woman to claim a world championship medal in the combination after Guliana Chenal-Minuzzo (bronze) in Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956 and Karen PUtzer (bronze) in St. Anton am Arlberg in 2001.

Shiffrin is expected to race three more times at the championships and will return to the slopes in Wednesday’s super-G. She is once again expected to be a medal contender in the event, having placed seventh and first in her two super-G’s on the World Cup this year.