Shiffrin ties for sixth place in Kranjska Gora giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the women's World Cup giant slalom race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on Saturday.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin is in the homestretch of becoming Alpine skiing’s all-time winningest female athlete. On Saturday, however, a sixth-place finish in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia ensured the Edwards skier will have to keep striving for at least another week to reach the finish line.

Shiffrin’s combined time of 1 minutes, 56.34 seconds on the Podkoren 3 course was 1.33 seconds behind Saturday’s winner, Valerie Grenier of Canada. Marta Bassino and Petra Vlhova rounded out the podium.

After winning five straight World Cup events through last Wednesday’s slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, there has been a palpable expectation that Shiffrin would tie, or perhaps even pass Lindsey Vonn’s mark of 82-career World Cup wins — the most by any female Alpine skier — this weekend.

Even Vonn herself recently predicted the 27-year-old would smash her record.

“[Mikaela] is the best skier that has ever lived in my eyes,” Vonn, now 38, told the German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Dec. 22. “She will break my record of World Cup wins very quickly and will become the greatest skier in history.”

Although slalom is her specialty, Shiffrin has won two giant slaloms this year and finished sixth and 13th in two others and is ranked second in the discipline cup standings. On Saturday, Canada’s Valerie Grenier posted the top time in run No. 1. Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami was 0.04 seconds back in second, with a pair of Italians, Federica Brignone and Bassino — the giant slalom season leader — in third and fourth. Shiffrin’s relatively slower fourth sector placed her in fifth, 0.31 seconds off the lead.

Mikaela Shiffrin sat in fourth place after the first run of the World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on Saturday.

Marco Trovati/AP photo

As the Podkoren 3’s 320-meter course warmed in the 3-degree Celsius weather, the snow turned to a gravely slop in some areas. Petra Vlhova, who said she’s been fighting off the fatigue of chasing Shiffrin, maneuvered the last four of the course’s 40 gates to produce her best run of the season and go into first.

Shiffrin followed with a solid run, but compared to Vlhova’s masterclass, it was clear halfway through that the American’s five-win streak was going to come to an end. Shiffrin lost time in each sector, ultimately skiing into a tie with France’s Coralie Frasse Sombet in sixth place.

Somehow Bassino upped the ante even more, sneaking past the Slovak by 0.03 seconds thanks to a brilliant upper section. The day belonged to Grenier, who, at 26-years old, claimed her first World Cup podium and win.

The Edwards skier has amassed 81 World Cup victories, winning 51 slaloms — a discipline record — 16 giant slaloms, five super-Gs, three downhills and one Alpine combined in 232 World Cup starts. Vonn, who retired at 34 on Feb. 10, 2019 after winning a world championship bronze medal, accumulated her wins this way: 43 in downhill, 28 in super-G, four in giant slalom, two in slalom and five in Alpine combined in 395 starts. All throughout her pursuit of both Vonn and Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record of 86 wins, Shiffrin hasn’t dwelled on numbers.

“She’s a great process-oriented person,” U.S. ski team women’s head coach Paul Kristofic told the Associated Press this week. “There’s a lot of media attention around records right now, but that’s honestly not really the motivating factor every day when she goes to race. It’s about trying to execute as well as she possibly can, ski as well as she possibly can and we know that when she’s able to do that the results are there.”

Shiffrin has said that her latest streak has displayed some of the best skiing of her career. “For my coaches, for the whole team around me, they see it in training. It’s exciting in training but, in the end, everybody is hopeful that I’m going to put it into a race and the last five races it’s been a different kind of level,” Shiffrin told the AP. It’s a sharp contrast from this past February, when she posted three DNFs at the Beijing Olympics.

“Her coping strategy for when there are difficult days has improved over time, having gone through some tough times,” Kristofic, who also coached Vonn at the end of her career, continued over the phone on Friday in an interview with the Associated Press.

“That’s the luxury of experience and perspective.These things happen to pretty much every ski racer where you have one bad moment, and how do you manage that so you can rebound and be focused on the right things to really make positive improvements?” he added.

“Maturity comes with some experience and she’s had plenty of those experiences and she’s learned from all of them.”

Another giant slalom is set for Sunday in Zagreb, with the first run scheduled for 1:30 a.m. MST.