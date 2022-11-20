Mikaela Shiffrin wins Sunday’s World Cup slalom to complete Levi double

Mikaela Shiffrin of USA competes during the first run of the women's slalom competition in the Alpine skiing World Cup event on the Levi Black race slope in Levi, Finland, Sunday Nov. 20, 2022.

Jussi Nukari/AP

According to her Instagram story from last night, Mikaela Shiffrin reportedly was still trying to figure out a name for the reindeer she won in Saturday’s World Cup Alpine ski opener. Now, she has two to name.

Shiffrin completed the back-to-back in Levi, Finland, on Sunday, claiming her 76th World Cup victory a day after opening the season with No. 75. It was her 68th slalom podium and 122nd-career World Cup podium (in 220 starts).

“I really didn’t expect today,” Shiffrin told FIS reporters after her sixth win on the Levi slope.

“I mean even after the first run, I think everyone who is racing is so strong right now and there’s so much, actually, a little bit of luck.”

Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener finished second (+0.28) and Petra Vlhova was third (+0.67).

Support Local Journalism Donate



Vlhova went back-to-back in both 2020 and 2021 in Levi, but came away with two third-place finishes this year.

“Yeah I am satisfied,” Vlhova said in the postrace interview. “Could be a little bit better, but still I am happy. Thank you so much for an amazing crowd and see you next year.”

Since Jan. 2017, only five women’s World Cup slaloms have been won by someone not named Shiffrin or Vlhova ; the American and Slovak had a streak of 28 consecutive wins from March 11, 2017 to Nov. 22, 2020.

In Saturday’s event, Shiffrin told FIS she was conservative in the first run.

“It was a nice feeling on the first run, I felt pretty good, but I was holding back a little bit,” she said on Saturday. “On the second run, I made adjustments and it felt like a really good pace and tempo. I was strong and solid everywhere.”

With almost identical weather on the hill Sunday, Shiffrin skied aggressively, posting the day’s top first-run mark of 56.86 seconds ; she built her lead on the first and final sectors, where she had the second-fastest and fastest splits, respectively. Lena Duerr, who slipped from first to fourth on Saturday, trailed the American by 0.07 seconds, with Vlhova (56.96) in third, Holdener (57.07) in fourth, and Norwegian Thea Louise Stjernesund (57.21) in fifth.

In the second run, Swedish giant slalom specialist Sara Hector was thrilled to grab the lead as the final seven athletes filed in to stake their claim. The Olympic giant slalom gold medalist was quickly unseated by Holdener, however, who jumped into the lead by an astonishing 1.11 seconds.

Vlhova came out of the gates fiercely but lost time in the first sector. She gained 0.02 hundredths back in the second, but Holdener’s blazing third was too much for the Beijing slalom gold medalist to overcome. Duerr also lost her advantage right from the start, slipping into third with Shiffrin remaining.

The American lost time out of the gate as well — 0.06 in the first sector and another five-hundredths in the second. Amazingly, it was in the third where she reestablished her pole position. The 27-year-old Edwards skier carved up the steep section of the slope, gaining 0.02 on Holdener in the penultimate sector and another 0.16 in the final split to finish with the fastest second run of the day by 0.07 seconds (55.35).

“I’ve been working hard all preparation, my coaches have been working like crazy — the whole team — and training here with the U.S. girls,” Shiffrin continued. “Training with Paula last week — she’s been pushing me to my limit and that was such good practice for the race, and I’m just very happy.”

Shiffrin pointed to her having trained in Finland leading up to the event as being a reason for her improvement on Saturday.

“Last year I felt jet-lagged, all week, I was awake from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. every night, I didn’t eat well,” she told FIS on Saturday. “This year I didn’t have the jet lag, I feel fit and strong. It paid off.”

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland on Sunday.

Alessandro Trovati/AP

Shiffrin was joined by a few more Americans in Sunday’s second run. Paula Moltzan, who was 12th after the first run, was having an exceptional second run before catching a tip and wiping out just a few gates from the finish. Ava Sunshine Jemison, who claimed World Cup points in her debut on Saturday, had a strong first run, but faltered some on the second to move from 23rd to 27th. Former University of Denver NCAA champion Katie Hensien also made the top 30, finishing in 26th.

“These last two days were spectacular,” Shiffrin said. “Thank you, Levi.”

The World Cup continues in Killington, Vermont Nov. 26-27, where Shiffrin has won five times.