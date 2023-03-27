SHIFRUNS event returns to help fight ALS

SHIFRUNS for ALS participants gather at Steady's Deck on Vail Mountain for a group photo during the 2022 event.

Pamela Shifrin/Courtesy photo

Look for a sea of purple on Tuesday as skiers and riders take to the slopes for the annual SHIFRUNS event on Vail Mountain. SHIFRUNS challenges participants to ski 20 runs in one day and raise money and awareness for those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Pam Shifrin is skiing for those who can’t, and in particular, she is skiing in honor of her brother, Brian Shifrin who lost his battle to ALS in Nov. 2019 at the age of 43. Shifrin realized more needed to be done to help her brother with the costs of in-home care in the later stages of ALS. Now, she and other attendees ski and snowboard in honor of all ALS warriors each spring.

The skiing and snowboarding part of the event happens first. Riders will meet at Steady’s Deck, which is off of the Eagle’s Nest Ridge run, just above Pickeroon trail. Come early and enjoy bagels from Village Bagel before heading out on the hill. The group will meet for a photo at Steady’s Deck at noon and then many continue to reach their goal of 20 runs or head down and get ready for the after party at Cucina at the Lodge at Vail from 3-7 p.m.

Cucina will be serving up from delicious food and 10th Mountain Whiskey will be on hand with drink specials. You won’t want to miss the giveaways, raffle prizes and silent auction items, including restaurant gift cards from Vendetta’s, Drunken Goat, Alpine Pizza Company, Rocky Mountain Taco and Alpenrose and lodging from Sonnenalp Hotel, Lodge at Vail and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail and more. Music will also be provided.

“Nick Steingart and Natalie Wade are dear friends of mine, and also an amazing local musical duo. They will be keeping the music chill and fun and will always take requests,” Shifrin said.

ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. Nerve cells break down, which reduces functionality in the muscles that they supply. The disease eventually attacks the lungs and those with ALS are no longer able to breathe on their own. Medication and therapy can slow ALS and reduce discomfort, but there is no cure.

SHIFRUNS, Inc. is a local non-profit organization that gives grants to support the care, treatment and expenses of those individuals battling ALS.



“We don’t believe we are capable of changing the world or finding a cure for ALS, but we do believe we can help change the world of at least one ALS warrior and that is everything.,” Shifrin said.

If you would like to register for the event or even just attend the skiing or après ski portion, check out the website, Runs4ALS.org .