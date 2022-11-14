Shift e-bike regional program off to a good start in inaugural summer

After its inaugural season, Vail is reviewing the regional Shift E-Bike program alongside its partners in EagleVail and Avon.

This summer, the communities of Vail, EagleVail and Avon launched a new regional electric bike share program through Drop Mobility in an attempt to move the needle on county-wide climate action goals.

Transportation (including air travel) is currently the leading source of greenhouse emissions in the county, according to the Eagle County Climate Action Collaborative . The collaborative overarching goals include reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

The Shift e-bike program aimed to make a dent in these goals in its first season by encouraging residents and visitors alike to “shift” to using bikes over cars for certain trips. According to a report in the Nov. 15 Vail Town Council packet, the program successfully reduced 8.68 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is the equivalent of 1,000 gallons of gasoline.

The e-bike share program launched in the three partner communities on June 7 and ran through Oct. 31. During this time, a total of 7,393 trips were taken on a total of 21,735.4 miles, with the average ride being 2.94 miles for around 30 minutes. Ninety percent of the trips were under 60 minutes long.

“The Shift Bike program was well used and exceeded expectations from the partner communities and Drop Mobility,” the Vail Town Council report said.

Of these rides, the majority (61%) were pay-as-you-go trips, with the remaining 38.4% of trips taken by membership-holding locals.

With 90 e-bikes spread throughout 20 stations in Vail, Avon and EagleVail, most trips were taken within Vail (around 65%), with nearly 25% within Avon and EagleVail and around 6% of trips going between the various communities in the region.

The report provided to Vail Town Council also highlights that 119 of the trips taken were either to or from the Booth Lake Trailhead.

The top six stations (according to use) were within the town of Vail, with the highest use coming from the town’s two parking structures. Avon Station saw the town’s highest use, closely followed by the ANB Bank in the town core.

At its Tuesday, Nov. 15 Town Council meeting, council will be asked to give direction on the future of the program.

According to the report, customer feedback and suggestion for improvement included an improved website including a map to show bike locations and availability; additional station locations within participating towns as well as expansion into other Eagle County towns; complaints about pricing and an expressed desire for discounts; as well as improvements for safety, features and more.

For the next year, the report proposed several regional expansions. This includes four more stations and 15 to 20 more bikes in Vail. Some of the locations that were requested for future stations were Glacier Court, Buffehr Creek Bus Stop, Timber Ridge and the town’s municipal building.

The report also includes the consideration of two or three more stations and 12 more bikes in Avon, as well as one or two more stations and 5 more bikes in EagleVail. Additionally, it reports that there are currently discussions with Edwards Metro District and the county to bring between four and six Shift e-bike stations (with 20 to 30 bikes) to Edwards in 2023.

“This will increase ridership throughout eastern Eagle County and allow additional inter-regional opportunities for using the system and encouraging commuting via e-bike from Edwards to Vail,” the Vail report reads.

Minturn has also been approached to join, however, according to the Vail report, the town is “opting to wait” until construction of the Eagle Valley Trail is complete, which is targeted for 2024.

For its first year, Vail contributed $174,440 to the program, Avon contributed $49,840 and EagleVail $24,920. According to the report, in year two, Drop Mobility has “indicated that operation costs will increase.”

The total cost, however, will also depend on added stations, bikes and improvements.