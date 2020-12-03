Ship your ski and snowboard gear in advance this winter

Vail Resorts has partnered with door-to-door luggage and sports equipment delivery service Luggage Forward. (Pavel Anoshin



Luggage Forward, a door-to-door luggage and sports equipment delivery service, recently announced a partnership with Vail Resorts allowing skiers and snowboarders to ship their gear and luggage in advance of visiting the company’s mountain properties.

The partnership adds COVID-19 safety precautions by avoiding the need to carry and check bags at the airport.

“This partnership with Luggage Forward underscores our commitment to providing skiers and riders with a seamless travel experience when visiting our destination resorts,” said Danielle Johnson, director of corporate communications at Vail Resorts, in a news release.

Shipments can be arranged to any resort in advance of a trip, or from anywhere guests are staying, including RockResorts properties like The Arrabelle at Vail Square in Vail; The Pines Lodge at Beaver Creek; One Ski Hill Place in Breckenridge; and The Grand Summit Hotel in Park City, Utah. Shipping services include Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Heavenly, Northstar, Park City and Whistler Blackcomb.

“For more than fifteen years, skiers and riders have trusted Luggage Forward to ship gear directly to and from their destinations,” said Zeke Adkins, president of the company, in the news release. “Vail Resorts is an ideal partner. … We look forward to providing guests of Vail Resorts with a reliable, doorstep to destination luggage delivery solution.”

For more information, visit https://www.luggageforward.com/. Prices on the site are $99 for a ski or snowboard bag up to 25 pounds; $139 for a double ski or snowboard bag up to 40 pounds. The company also offers bicycle cases, golf bag delivery and standard bags.