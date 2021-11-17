Shop with a Cop returns: Eagle County agencies seek support for 19th annual holiday event

Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger takes two local children shopping for holiday gifts as part of the annual Shop with a Cop event.

Town of Vail/Courtesy photo

Eagle County law enforcement agencies are asking for monetary donations from the community as they gear up for the 19th annual Shop with a Cop event.

Each holiday season, representatives from the Vail, Eagle and Avon police departments and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office help buy gifts for selected children and their families who “could benefit with financial assistance or a positive interaction with these agencies,” according to a press release.

The program aims to give up to $100 to 130 students of local elementary schools to support them in purchasing gifts for themselves and their families.

Each child is paired with a law enforcement officer to spend an afternoon shopping together at local businesses followed by dinner and gift wrapping.

“Donations from community members make this event possible and any financial contribution is appreciated,” the release stated. Addresses to send donations to various local law enforcement agencies are listed below.

After an unconventional Shop with a Cop event last year, this year’s event will be held Dec. 7.

Additional agencies assisting with the event include Colorado State Patrol, Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedic Services and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

For questions or comments regarding Shop with a Cop, contact Officer Brian Flynn, Vail Police, at 970-479-2200, blfynn@vailgov.com or Lisa Vasquez, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, 970-376-7036, lisa.vasquez@eaglecounty.us .