Shop with a Cop returns: Eagle County agencies seek support for 19th annual holiday event
Eagle County law enforcement agencies are asking for monetary donations from the community as they gear up for the 19th annual Shop with a Cop event.
Each holiday season, representatives from the Vail, Eagle and Avon police departments and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office help buy gifts for selected children and their families who “could benefit with financial assistance or a positive interaction with these agencies,” according to a press release.
The program aims to give up to $100 to 130 students of local elementary schools to support them in purchasing gifts for themselves and their families.
Each child is paired with a law enforcement officer to spend an afternoon shopping together at local businesses followed by dinner and gift wrapping.
“Donations from community members make this event possible and any financial contribution is appreciated,” the release stated. Addresses to send donations to various local law enforcement agencies are listed below.
After an unconventional Shop with a Cop event last year, this year’s event will be held Dec. 7.
Additional agencies assisting with the event include Colorado State Patrol, Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedic Services and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.
For questions or comments regarding Shop with a Cop, contact Officer Brian Flynn, Vail Police, at 970-479-2200, blfynn@vailgov.com or Lisa Vasquez, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, 970-376-7036, lisa.vasquez@eaglecounty.us.
Vail Police Department
Attention: Brian Flynn – Shop with a Cop
75 South Frontage RD West
Vail, CO 81657
Avon Police Department
Attention: Colleen Gaspard – Shop with a Cop
60 Buck Creek Road
PO Box 975
Avon, CO 81620
Eagle County Sheriff’s Office
Attention: Deputy Lisa Vasquez – Shop with a Cop
970-376-7036
885 Chambers Ave.
PO BOX 359
Eagle, CO 81631
Eagle Police Department
Attention: Dominik Scriver – Shop with a Cop
970-328-6351 ext. 639
200 Broadway
PO BOX 609
Eagle, CO 81631