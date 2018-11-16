Shop with a Cop returns for the holiday season; program looking for participants, donations

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Eagle Police Department to bring a joyous holiday experience to elementary school-aged children in the Eagle River Valley. This year is the fourth year the Eagle County Sheriff's Office has participated in the Shop with a Cop program, and the goal is to be able to share the experience with 40 families.

The Shop with a Cop event is made possible with the support of major community partners including local first responder agencies, Walmart, 4 Eagle Ranch, ECO Transit, Mountain Rec and Eagle County Schools. Local first responder partners that help support the event and shop with the kids include the Colorado State Patrol, Great Eagle Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District and the Eagle County Paramedic Services.

Ten Eagle County schools throughout the Eagle River Valley select children. The lucky kids are given $100 cash to shop for holiday gifts for their family at Walmart, and then ECO Transit buses take all the kids, their gifts and new first responder friends to 4-Eagle Ranch for an evening of gift wrapping and dinner with a visit from Santa.

Each selected family is also provided with a full holiday meal basket and goodies thanks to many local business sponsors and the Salvation Army Vail Valley.

If your family or local business would like to help sponsor a child to participate in this year's 2018 Shop with a Cop event, contact Deputy Megan Heil at 970-376-7058 or Deputy Lisa Vasquez at 970-376-7036 before Saturday, Dec. 1. It is $100 to sponsor one child. Product and gift certificate donations are also welcomed to add to the holiday meal baskets for the children and their families.