Short-term rental regs set for hearing in Vail Daily staff reportnewsroom@vaildaily.com December 4, 2017 Share Tweet Comments () Daily staff reportnewsroom@vaildaily.com December 4, 2017 Vail's short term rental regulation ordinance set for second and final reading Share Tweet Go back to article Recommended Stories For You Trending In: News Thomas Gregory Archibeque Memorial to be held on Monday, Dec. 4Number of residents leaving Colorado hits record high; number of people moving in drops for first time in a decadeMikaela Shiffrin grabs first-ever podium finish in a speed event; Lindsey Vonn crashesVail’s River Radamus to get first World Cup start