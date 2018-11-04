Shots fired call in Minturn ends with intoxicated male being taken into custody

MINTURN — Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Minturn. The suspect was quickly located and taken into custody without incident and no one was injured.

A Minturn resident reported that they heard several shots fired near a popular inn at the main entrance to town.

Deputies responded immediately to the scene, taking all necessary precautions, and quickly located the person responsible for shooting off several rounds from a handgun. A male party was located, found to be intoxicated and stated that he had been locked out of the establishment where he was staying and was simply trying to get someone's attention to let him back inside.

Deputies who responded appreciate the community diligently calling in, were grateful that no one was injured and there is no need for concern, as the suspect is in custody.