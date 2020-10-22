Shots fired near Gypsum apartments, two teenagers taken into custody

At approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Eagle Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the Sylvan Flatts Apartment complex in Gypsum.



Deputies on scene determined that a group of underaged persons who were illegally consuming drugs and alcohol began fighting, followed by a single gunshot being fired from a semi-automatic pistol. Two firearms were quickly located and two underaged men were taken into custody.

Marc Anthony Vasquez, 18, of Gypsum is charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a fifth-degree felony.



Alonso Hernandez Pacheco, 19 of Gypsum is charged with felony menacing.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a release, said it wants to remind the community that this underage incident could have been much more serious.

“We take the safety and security of our community very seriously and we appreciate the community’s patience today,” Sheriff James Van Beek stated in the release. “We encourage community members to always notify authorities if they hear or suspect suspicious incidents or persons that may possess any prohibited items.”

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office encourages anybody with information on this incident to come forward. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the members of the Eagle Police Department for their assistance during the incident.

If you have any information related to this incident, please call to speak with a deputy at (970) 479-2201 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers