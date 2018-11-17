Should the Broncos rebuild by trading Von Miller?

Should Broncos linebacker Von Miller stay, or should he go?

It's the most critical question remaining in another NFL season gone bad for Denver.

Since signing a mega-contract that made him the league's highest-paid defensive player in 2016, Miller has lived up to his end of the bargain, recording 32.5 sacks in 41 games. But, in those games, Denver's record is a lousy 17-24.

"It's a quarterbacks' league," Miller said Thursday.

