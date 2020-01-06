Sick of getting robocalls? Colorado ranks third in number of robocalls per person

Coloradans are No. 3 in the nation for being bothered by robocalls. Maryland is No. 1. Alaskans are bothered the least.

LetsTalk.com | Special to the Daily

Robocalls by the numbers The rankings are on based robocall complaint and call frequency data from Federal Trade Commission and YouMail. The top five states are: Maryland Nevada Colorado Delaware New Jersey The bottom five states are: Alaska North Dakota Indiana Hawaii Mississippi The rankings are on based robocall complaint and call frequency data from Federal Trade Commission and YouMail.

You’re correct if you think you’re getting more robocalls than ever.

Coloradans are No. 3 in the nation for the number of robocalls bothering us.

It could be worse. We could be Maryland, the No. 1 state, where residents receive an average of 18 robocalls a month.

Let’sTalk.com analyzes and ranks cell phone plans. They crunched some data from the Federal Trade Commission and the robocall blocking company YouMail, and found that Americans received 75 billion robocalls in 2019, up from 47 billion in 2018 and 30 billion in 2017.

You’re also correct if you think most of them are scams — 45% in 2019, up from 17.6% in 2016, the data found.

Not all robocalls are evil: 22.7% are alerts and reminders. Payment reminders are 20.3%.

But most are bogus. After 45.7% for scams, perpetually annoying telemarketing calls are 11.3%.

Fighting the scams

A federal anti-robocalls measure became law the last week of 2019, giving authorities more enforcement power and speeding up measures the industry is using to identify robocalls.

The new law also prohibits phone companies from charging customers for blocking robocalls. Consumer Reports called the law a “big victory” because it requires phone companies to help stop the calls, and do it at no charge to their customers.

Cheap software makes it easy to place mass calls, some from seemingly legitimate phone numbers.

For example, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reports it has been fielding complaints that telephone callers are posing as deputies and claiming to have an arrest warrant for the people receiving the calls.

The caller then claims that if a fine is not paid immediately, you’ll be arrested. The callers are using technology that makes it appear they’re calling from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office’s main phone line, 970-328-8500.

“These requests are not legitimate and do not originate from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office or other related agencies,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

And don’t give callers money or information.

“When you send money to people you do not know personally or give personal or financial information to unknown callers, you significantly increase your chances of becoming a victim,” the Sheriff’s Office statement said.

It’s already illegal to fake numbers on caller ID to defraud or cause harm, but enforcement has been tough. Many of the calls originate overseas, beyond the reach of the long arm of the law.