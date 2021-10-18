Sierra-at-Tahoe may have limited terrain this season due to Caldor damage

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sierra-at-Tahoe may not be able to open its full mountain this season and will have to limit the amount of terrain available due to destruction caused by the Caldor Fire.

While the resort and many of its buildings appeared to be spared after the fire rampaged through the area destroying hundreds of homes, officials say inspections of the resort have revealed severe damage to trees and chairlifts.

“Although we have been working nonstop … on plans to open the resort, we want to let you know that we are still uncertain as to how much terrain we will be able to open this year,” said officials on social media this past week. “Detailed inspections of the entire resort have revealed that we will not be able to offer you the same ski experience you have come to expect from Sierra.”

Officials said the work ahead includes evaluation of damaged trees, particularly those along ski trails and lift lines, and to repair chair lifts that were impacted while also dealing with global supply and shipping challenges.

“We’re not giving up, nor are we backing down for the challenge,” the social post said. “We want you to know what we know, our intention is to keep moving forward and to open what we can, when we can to welcome you back to Sierra.”

KCRA sent its helicopter to fly over the resort and it shows much of the terrain has fire damage.

