Signs of hope: Local woman making yard signs to celebrate graduating high school seniors
With local high school seniors experiencing an unusual finish to the school year, Gypsum resident Brittany Hill wants to help show some support to the Classes of 2020.
She is currently working on yard signs to go up at homes of local seniors to give some much-deserved recognition.
“With all this hectic stuff going on, I feel bad for the seniors,” Hill said, adding the older of her three children is a junior. “They deserve some sort of recognition.”
Hill has created some templates for local high schools with space for parents to personalize them with their senior’s name.
“I just want the seniors to know we’re proud of all the hard work and to keep pushing and not stop,” she said. “We’re all behind you.”
Hill is still in the process of moving her business, Dally Up Creations, to the valley but is currently working out of her Gypsum home. She’s making one-sided signs for $12 and double-sided for $15 and said she’s really just looking to cover costs.
So far, she has templates for Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain, Vail Mountain School and Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy.
To inquire about a sign, follow Hill’s Facebook post on the local Eagle County Classifieds page or email dallyupcreations@gmail.com. Local parents are in talks of helping raise funds to ensure all seniors receive a sign.
Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.
