Silverthorne Police Officer placed on leave following fatal shooting at Summit Place Shopping Center

The Silverthorne Police Officer who shot and killed a man at a shopping center on Monday night, Oct. 16, has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department protocol, according to a news release from the town.

Around 7:57 p.m., Dillon and Silverthorne police responded to Summit Place Shopping Center for a report of a stolen car in progress, Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland said the night of the shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, a Silverthorne Police Officer engaged in a foot pursuit with an armed man, Hyland said. Both the man and officer fired their weapons, he said, and the man died at the scene.

The officer was uninjured, Hyland said. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation and arrived on scene in Silverthorne around 11 p.m. to begin investigating the police shooting, according to the news release.

Authorities have not yet identified the man or the officer who shot him. Eastbound Colorado Highway 9 near the shopping plaza closed until about 4 a.m. Monday night, according to the news release.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Summit Place Shopping Center was open. Tape with the words “police line do not cross” hung outside the outlets off Stephens Way and Fashion Way.

Silverthorne Communications Manager Kristina Nayden declined to answer a list of emailed questions including seeking to clarify where the foot pursuit started and ended and what the town meant by a report of a stolen vehicle in progress.

Colorado State Patrol also declined to answer those same questions Tuesday. State Patrol Chief of Staff Susan Medina said there are no new updates as state patrol agents are in the initial stages of the investigation.

Medina said she hopes to have an update Wednesday.

