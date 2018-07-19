Silverthorne St. Patrick’s Day sexual assault trial coverage from the Eagle County Justice Center

The trial of Justin Cayce Erwin began Tuesday, July 17, at the Eagle County Justice Center. Erwin, 41, is one of four men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Silverthorne apartment after a night out drinking on St. Patrick’s Day in 2016.

Judge John McMullen is presiding over the proceedings. Brown and Lisa Hunt are prosecuting the case, while Ashley Petrey and William Palmer are representing Erwin. The trial is expected to last until July 27.

Find a digest of the trial coverage below.

Day 2: Erwin faces his accuser, law enforcement officials, in second day of testimony

People packed into a courtroom at the Eagle County Justice Center on Wednesday for the second day of testimony in the trial of Justin Cayce Erwin, one of four men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Silverthorne apartment on St. Patrick’s Day in 2016. Wednesday’s testimony brought Erwin face-to-face with his accuser for the first time in the trial, along with two of the police officers that investigated the incident.

Day 1: Erwin sex assault trial hears testimony from accuser's boyfriend, bartenders

Day 1: Erwin sex assault trial hears testimony from accuser's boyfriend, bartenders

The trial of Justin Cayce Erwin began Tuesday, July 17, at the Eagle County Justice Center, bringing testimony from the accuser's former boyfriend and two of the bartenders who served them during the night in question.