Single car crash causes long delays in Eagle, Frisco driver booked for DUI

EAGLE — A single-vehicle crash caused massive delays as afternoon commuters tried to make their way home.

At 4:11 p.m. Thursday, Noah Burns, of Frisco, allegedly crashed through the barriers on the west side of the Eagle's Eby Creek roundabout, on the south end of the Eagle River Bridge, rolling over and ultimately coming to rest on its roof.

Emergency personnel from the Eagle Police Department, Eagle Fire Department and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the crash. Burns was transported to Vail Health to assess injuries after he was taken into custody under the suspicion of driving under the influence.

Significant backups on Highway 6 and Interstate 70 extended the commute home for many Eagle residents. Temporary barriers were put in place by town of Eagle Public Works to secure the area.

Burns was summonsed for driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and no proof of insurance.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.