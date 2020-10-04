Single positive COVID case sends 18 at Edwards Elementary to remote learning

Edwards Elementary School. Vail Daily file photo.



Eagle County Schools just announced that a student at Edwards Elementary School has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is not an outbreak at this point, just a single case.

The student was last at school on Thursday, October 1, 2020, and followed face covering and social distancing guidelines. Public Health is investigating the case and has advised that the school district transition staff and students who were in the same classroom as the student who tested positive to remote learning beginning on Monday, October 5 through Thursday, October 15, meaning students and staff may return on Monday, October 19.

Parents have been notified with specific instructions on whether or not their student needs to quarantine while engaged in remote learning, based on contact tracing, attendance records, and class lists. One staff member and 17 students will quarantine.

Notifications went to parents Saturday afternoon following notice by Public Health on Saturday afternoon. At present, there is no cause for concern or action for the other grades, so other EES students will continue attending school as scheduled.

Siblings and parents of the impacted students do not need to quarantine and can attend school unless they develop symptoms at home. Household members of the positive case must quarantine. If symptoms develop, contact your health care provider and Public Health for further instructions.

This is why social distancing and face coverings work, said said Superintendent Philip Qualman.

“This is how the system is designed to work. Rapidly identify a positive case, remove them from public circulation, remove others with close contact, and contain the spread,” Qualman said. “We thank Public Health, the staff, and families for working hard to contain the spread and all wish our student a speedy recovery.”

Each case of COVID-19 is followed up on by public health. As part of this public health investigation:

• The person diagnosed is being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.

• The person’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 are assessed.

• The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure.

• Cooperation is critical to managing the spread of the virus. In determining who is at risk, Public Health looks for distance, duration, protection.

• The risk of infection is not instantaneous or automatic.