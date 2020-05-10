Single-vehicle wreck kills one Friday morning after truck drives into Eagle River
Box truck eased into the Eagle River
A 62-year-old Denver man was pronounced dead at the scene after the truck he was driving wound up in the Eagle River near Dotsero on Friday morning.
Around 7:52 a.m. Friday, the driver eased off the eastbound lane of Interstate 70 west of Dotsero. He did not turn off the road abruptly, according to law enforcement officials who arrived on the scene.
The box truck rolled through the fence near the highway and over several yards of grass before plunging into the Eagle River. Authorities are unsure if the deceased died at the wheel and drove into the Eagle River or drove into the Eagle River and died.
The man’s identity had not been released Friday pending notification of his next of kin, Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis said.
Support Local Journalism
Officers at the scene thought someone might be alive after the crash and called for a water rescue. One of the rescuers even took a jet ski into the river.
The lane of eastbound I-70 was closed for several hours as wreckers worked to pull the truck out of the river.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Vail budget cutbacks deepen in wake of economic decline
Here’s the good news: Vail’s sales tax collections in March declined 46% from 2019. Town officials had expected a 75% drop.