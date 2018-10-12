Site alternatives for Hahnewald Barn in Avon move forward; work session Oct. 16

AVON — The Avon Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 16, to review site plan alternatives for the relocation of the Hahnewald Barn. The Avon Planning and Zoning Commission, along with the Avon Historic Preservation Advisory Committee, collectively referred to as the Hahnewald Barn Stakeholder Group, are expected to make a formal recommendation on a preferred site plan alternative.

The session will begin at 5 p.m. with a presentation from Anderson Hallas Architects, consultants to the town. Public comments are welcome at the meeting. Written public comments on the subject can also be provided to Debbie Hoppe, town clerk, at dhoppe@avon.org.

The area of focus for the site plan alternatives is the site of the old Town Hall, on the edge of "Tract G." The alternatives include different building orientations and locations for evaluation. To review additional project information and the site plan alternatives, visit http://www.avon.org/barn.

In advance of upcoming meetings, town staff will offer site tours of the Hahnewald Barn. To join a tour, meet at 950 West Beaver Creek Blvd. Travel through the Liftview Condominiums parking lot into the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District's treatment facility and meet near the entrance gates. Tours will be up to 60 minutes in duration and offered at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, and noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The following meetings regarding the project begin at 5 p.m. and will take place at the new Town Hall, located at 100 Mikaela Way:

• Tuesday, Oct. 16: Stakeholder group

Recommended Stories For You

• Tuesday, Oct. 23: Town Council

• Tuesday, Dec. 4: Stakeholder group

• Tuesday, Dec. 11: Town Council

The town of Avon retained Anderson Hallas Architects to bring the Hahnewald Barn project from concept through schematic level design and pricing. The Avon Town Council will make final decisions regarding the design of the project, including authorizing next steps moving forward. For more information, contact Matt Pielsticker, planning director, at 970-748-4413 or mpielsticker@avon.org.