Six Eagle County schools send out quarantine notices

A single positive case at Red Hill Elementary School resulted in 40 students and one staff member needing to quarantine.

Shane Macomber/Daily file photo

Eagle County Schools announced that six schools sent COVID-19 notifications recently after public health officials informed them of positive cases.

Eagle County Charter Academy in Edwards was notified Sunday of a student testing positive. The positive case was last in school on Friday, Jan. 22. Twenty-one students and one staff member will quarantine related to this incident.

Brush Creek Elementary School in Eagle also sent notices on Sunday after being informed of a student testing positive. The positive case was last in school on Thursday, Jan. 21. Eleven students and one staff member will quarantine related to this incident. In both cases, contact tracing determined that those in close contact with either of the positive cases needed to quarantine and received specific orders from public health to follow.

Red Hill Elementary School in Gypsum and Battle Mountain High School sent notices on Monday. A single positive case at Red Hill Elementary School resulted in 40 students and one staff member needing to quarantine. The positive case was last in school on Friday, Jan. 22. Three unrelated positives at Battle Mountain High School resulted in a total of 24 students needing to quarantine. No staff members were determined to be close contacts related to these positives. Each of the positive cases was last in school on Friday, Jan. 22.

Edwards Elementary School and Eagle Valley High School sent notices on Tuesday. The Edwards Elementary positive case was last in school on Friday, Jan. 22. Fifteen students and one staff member will quarantine related to this incident. Contact tracing related to the Eagle Valley High School incident determined 20 students and five staff members will quarantine.

The district, in a release, stated that adhering to the following critical practices remain essential to containing the virus for the rest of the school year.