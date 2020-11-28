Six more chairs running at Vail, Beaver Creek

In September, when Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz answered questions from investment banks in a quarterly call, one person had an unusual request.

“Hopefully you’ll have the Cascade lift running early this year,” said Patrick Scholes, a Wall Street analyst at Truist Financial.

“Absolutely, we’ll make sure to do that,“ Katz replied.

The Cascade Village chair began operating for the season on Saturday, adding a new loading option for Vail Mountain skiers and snowboarders. John LaConte

The Cascade Village chair and Pride Express are not often a high priority for the mountain; in 2016, those chairs did not open until mid-December, after the Back Bowls and Blue Sky Basin had opened for the season.

But this is a much different season, and more base areas open means more space for guests to disperse, even if those base area openings don’t translate into actual terrain openings.

Such is the case with Vail’s Saturday opening of the Cascade and Pride Express chairs; while those openings added another base village from which guests can enter the mountain, the mountain’s total terrain offering remained at 272 acres with the opening of the new chairs, said John Plack, senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek.

Beaver Creek: From Avon to top of Cinch

Beaver Creek also began offering access from a new base area on Saturday with the opening of The Landing at Lower Beaver Creek Mountain Express (No. 15).

That option not only makes the already running Bachelor Gulch lift more easily accessible, it makes the bus ride a lot shorter for guests who are parking in the Bear Lot.

Beaver Creek Communications Manager Jessie Vandenhouten said the resort is making efforts to use snowmaking to create a larger footprint to disperse crowds.

“Skiers and riders will be able to access Bachelor Gulch and Beaver Creek from the Landing/Chair 15,” Vandenhouten said, in an email. “Skier access is available from Bachelor Gulch to Beaver Creek for intermediate skiers and above via Intertwine, but there is currently no ski/ride access from Beaver Creek to Bachelor Gulch (guests must utilize village transportation).”

Vandenhouten also offered a tip for guests looking to access Bachelor Gulch from Beaver Creek: “For guests looking to head back to Bachelor Gulch prior to 3:30 p.m., they can utilize the Bear Lot shuttle (rather than Village Connect) for quick access to Beaver Creek Landing (and ride Lower Beaver Creek Mountain Express (#15) to Bachelor Gulch).”

Guests can also access the landing from the Avon town core through the Riverfront Gondola Express (No. 7), which opened on Saturday, as well.

Beaver Creek also began offering top-to-bottom skiing on Saturday with the opening of the Red Buffalo Express Lift (No. 5) and the Cinch Express Lift (No. 8).