Skeletal human remains discovered near Guffey in Park County

The Park County Sheriff's Office discovered skeletal human remains near Guffey earlier this month, believed to be the remains of a man who went missing in the area in April, 2017.

On September 5, the remains were discovered by a group of Colorado Forensic Canines near Guffey, a rural town off Highway 9 between Fairplay and Cañon City, while conducting a search associated with the missing man, William Iovenko. Iovenko was 47 years old when he went missing.

The search area was near where Iovenko's car was found in 2017, according to a release from Park County Coroner David Kintz Jr. The Park County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office conducted a field search and recovery of the remains. The identification of the individual is pending receipt of dental records for comparison by a forensic odontologist. The Park County Coroner's Office will conduct an anthropological exam on the remains.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation pending the completion of all exams.