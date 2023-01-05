Ski and Snowboard Club Vail announces annual Nordic Town Series schedule

The SSCV Town Series features four races at Maloit Park and the Vail Nordic Center from January to March.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Calling all the Nordic nerds — we know you’ve been busy binge-watching the Tour de Ski over the last week — now is your chance to grab your grip wax, pull on a bib and enjoy gliding over the snow in a race of your own. Actually, all races are in the skate technique, so there’s no need for any stick underfoot.

The Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Nordic Town Series has four events tailored to skiers of all ages and abilities. SSCV’s annual race series opens on Jan. 11 at the Vail Nordic Center with 1, 3 and 5-kilometer race options. The 1 and 3-kilometer races began at 4:30 p.m. with the 5-kilometer set for 5 p.m.

At the first three events of the Vail Town Series, there are 1, 3 and 5-kilometer options. At the March 25 finale, there are 3, 5 and 20-kilometer choices.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

The series continues on Jan. 25, moving to the FIS-homologated hills of Maloit Park, the stomping grounds for the SSCV Nordic programs and host site for Rocky Mountain Nordic junior national qualifiers and NCAA races alike. The same 1, 3 and 5-kilometer distances, in the freestyle format will be used on the Jan. 25 race and again on Feb. 8, also at Maloit Park.

The Town Series doesn’t end on the Alpe Cermis like the World Cup athletes do on the final stage of their tour, but after a winter of gaining fitness, participants can try a longer race at the March 25 finale (location is to be determined, but it will either be Vail Nordic Center or Maloit Park). There will be 3, 5 and 20-kilometer race options beginning at 10 a.m.

There is day-of registration for each race – $5 for 1 and 3-kilometer races and $10 for 5-kilometer and up. For more information, visit http://www.VailTownSeries.com .