Ski and Snowboard Club Vail claims 11 podiums at Rocky Mountain Division U10 Alpine ski championships
SSCV had 34 top-10 finishes
Even though the predicted 30 inches of fresh snowfall ended up being a little high, last month’s Rocky Mountain Division U10 Alpine ski championships in Telluride provided an ample testing ground for racing in uncertain weather conditions. Suffice to say, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes passed.
SSCV finished the two-day competition with 11 podium finishes and 34 top-10 placements, 20 more than the next best team and eight more than the club accumulated last year.
“I was so impressed with how the entire team used their growth mindsets, and in the face of weather and uncertain conditions, they rallied,” said Alpine children’s program director Alex Shorter. “It was such uncertain weather and the athletes were not phased. All the athletes stepped up and gave it their all.”
With snow falling on packed powder conditions across Telluride Ski Resort’s Competition Hill course for the March 11 GS day, Groff Barrett took two third-place finishes in the two boys runs and Cecelia Sumner led the way with a victory and a runner-up in the subsequent girls events. In the first girls GS, Hope Gustafson was just off the podium in fourth, trailed by teammate Sloane Bodziak in fifth and Millie Waugh in seventh. Bodziak found the podium in third in the second run, with Gustafson placing fifth.
The boys brought the heat in the morning March 12 slalom, taking seven of the top 11 spots, led by Andres Braun and Henry Youngblood in second and third, respectively. Nicholas Bosma, Dag Williams, Michael Major, Barrett Groff and Gage Gros were fourth, fifth, ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively. In the second race, SSCV placed five in the top-10, with Major earning himself a bronze.
Sumner led the way in the girls slalom, placing second and third in the two respective races. Gustafson claimed a third in the second race, and SSCV had four in the top-10 in both events.
“I am so extremely proud of the U10 team,” Shorter continued. “Athletes were making breakthroughs and skiing better than they have ever skied before while we had other athletes make huge recoveries (and) make it through the finish. Both were wins for sure.”
Shorter said she was also proud of how the athletes displayed excellent sportsmanship and banded together as a team.
“They were really happy to be together and help each other out,” she said. “When some of the boys were up on the podium together they just started hugging each other. The athletes were as happy for their teammates as they were for themselves. It was all about their team! Very special moments for sure. As I always say, the best is yet to come.”
Slalom No. 1
|1
|49
|Martin Mia
|2013
|WPK
|40.79
|2
|1
|Sumner Cecelia
|2013
|SSCV
|40.84
|+0.05
|3
|12
|Bambur Maja
|2013
|WPK
|41.86
|+1.07
|4
|4
|Gustafson Hope
|2013
|SSCV
|42.18
|+1.39
|5
|36
|Bodziak Sloane
|2013
|SSCV
|42.25
|+1.46
|6
|35
|Broggi Valentina
|2013
|SSP
|42.46
|+1.67
|7
|42
|Waugh Millie
|2014
|SSCV
|43.06
|+2.27
|8
|43
|Loeffler Bergen
|2013
|AVSC
|43.63
|+2.84
|9
|29
|Jones Parker
|2013
|AVSC
|43.91
|+3.12
|10
|3
|Davis Felicity
|2013
|SSP
|44.02
|+3.23
|11
|37
|Kussow Brooke
|2013
|WPK
|44.35
|+3.56
|12
|44
|Cohn Ariana
|2013
|SSCV
|44.55
|+3.76
|13
|39
|Feistner Brynley
|2013
|DWSC
|45.16
|+4.37
|14
|10
|Scahill Parker
|2013
|SUM
|45.20
|+4.41
|15
|54
|Soules Emerson
|2013
|TEL
|45.27
|+4.48
|16
|18
|Kneller Evelyn
|2013
|DWSC
|45.51
|+4.72
|16
|2
|Vignale Emily
|2013
|ELD
|45.51
|+4.72
|18
|41
|Davis Evelyn
|2013
|SUM
|45.53
|+4.74
|19
|46
|Gaxiola Schleper Resi
|2013
|SSCV
|45.65
|+4.86
|20
|38
|Abrahams Colette
|2013
|AVSC
|45.74
|+4.95
|21
|45
|Winebarger Weslie
|2013
|DWSC
|46.08
|+5.29
|22
|50
|Lambert Samantha
|2013
|TEL
|46.29
|+5.50
|23
|30
|Shepherd Ramey
|2013
|SSP
|46.36
|+5.57
|24
|27
|Scheid Nora
|2013
|DWSC
|46.39
|+5.60
|25
|23
|Peterson Eowyn
|2013
|ELD
|46.42
|+5.63
|26
|33
|Speck Elsa
|2013
|TEL
|46.91
|+6.12
|27
|47
|Haytmanek Abigail
|2013
|SSCV
|46.93
|+6.14
|28
|17
|Seger Nora
|2014
|AVSC
|47.16
|+6.37
|29
|25
|Matlock Audrey
|2013
|DWSC
|47.75
|+6.96
|30
|9
|Abrahams Emilie
|2013
|AVSC
|47.94
|+7.15
|31
|31
|Ward Josie
|2013
|TEL
|48.87
|+8.08
|32
|26
|Miller Charlotte
|2014
|SUM
|49.40
|+8.61
|33
|5
|Christopher Piper
|2013
|SSP
|49.51
|+8.72
|34
|11
|Field Sierra
|2015
|CBMST
|49.66
|+8.87
|35
|51
|Stokes Piper
|2015
|AVSC
|49.74
|+8.95
|36
|24
|Murphy Maribelle
|2014
|PRC
|49.78
|+8.99
|37
|40
|Sung Kristen
|2014
|SUM
|50.49
|+9.70
|38
|34
|Lyons Avery
|2014
|TEL
|51.32
|+10.53
|39
|28
|Field Shyla
|2013
|CBMST
|51.39
|+10.60
|40
|15
|Crowe Cleo
|2014
|TEL
|51.75
|+10.96
|41
|48
|Pitt Miller Meriella
|2013
|SSCV
|57.85
|+17.06
|42
|53
|Rundquist Nina
|2016
|DWSC
|59.09
|+18.30
|43
|16
|Spellman Paige
|2015
|FAST
|1:01.14
|+20.35
Slalom No. 2
|1
|1
|Sumner Cecelia
|2013
|SSCV
|40.38
|2
|49
|Martin Mia
|2013
|WPK
|41.14
|+0.76
|3
|36
|Bodziak Sloane
|2013
|SSCV
|41.95
|+1.57
|4
|29
|Jones Parker
|2013
|AVSC
|42.17
|+1.79
|5
|4
|Gustafson Hope
|2013
|SSCV
|42.62
|+2.24
|6
|35
|Broggi Valentina
|2013
|SSP
|42.74
|+2.36
|7
|12
|Bambur Maja
|2013
|WPK
|43.22
|+2.84
|8
|43
|Loeffler Bergen
|2013
|AVSC
|43.27
|+2.89
|9
|10
|Scahill Parker
|2013
|SUM
|43.69
|+3.31
|10
|3
|Davis Felicity
|2013
|SSP
|43.91
|+3.53
|11
|42
|Waugh Millie
|2014
|SSCV
|44.01
|+3.63
|12
|27
|Scheid Nora
|2013
|DWSC
|44.07
|+3.69
|13
|18
|Kneller Evelyn
|2013
|DWSC
|44.52
|+4.14
|14
|54
|Soules Emerson
|2013
|TEL
|44.71
|+4.33
|15
|39
|Feistner Brynley
|2013
|DWSC
|44.97
|+4.59
|15
|37
|Kussow Brooke
|2013
|WPK
|44.97
|+4.59
|17
|44
|Cohn Ariana
|2013
|SSCV
|45.54
|+5.16
|18
|48
|Pitt Miller Meriella
|2013
|SSCV
|45.64
|+5.26
|19
|41
|Davis Evelyn
|2013
|SUM
|45.91
|+5.53
|20
|30
|Shepherd Ramey
|2013
|SSP
|46.44
|+6.06
|21
|45
|Winebarger Weslie
|2013
|DWSC
|46.49
|+6.11
|22
|46
|Gaxiola Schleper Resi
|2013
|SSCV
|46.77
|+6.39
|23
|23
|Peterson Eowyn
|2013
|ELD
|46.83
|+6.45
|23
|2
|Vignale Emily
|2013
|ELD
|46.83
|+6.45
|25
|50
|Lambert Samantha
|2013
|TEL
|47.04
|+6.66
|26
|26
|Miller Charlotte
|2014
|SUM
|47.22
|+6.84
|27
|25
|Matlock Audrey
|2013
|DWSC
|47.42
|+7.04
|28
|33
|Speck Elsa
|2013
|TEL
|47.51
|+7.13
|29
|47
|Haytmanek Abigail
|2013
|SSCV
|47.96
|+7.58
|30
|28
|Field Shyla
|2013
|CBMST
|49.18
|+8.80
|31
|24
|Murphy Maribelle
|2014
|PRC
|49.62
|+9.24
|32
|51
|Stokes Piper
|2015
|AVSC
|49.65
|+9.27
|32
|38
|Abrahams Colette
|2013
|AVSC
|49.65
|+9.27
|34
|9
|Abrahams Emilie
|2013
|AVSC
|50.22
|+9.84
|35
|31
|Ward Josie
|2013
|TEL
|50.39
|+10.01
|36
|34
|Lyons Avery
|2014
|TEL
|51.27
|+10.89
|37
|40
|Sung Kristen
|2014
|SUM
|51.28
|+10.90
|38
|11
|Field Sierra
|2015
|CBMST
|52.36
|+11.98
|39
|5
|Christopher Piper
|2013
|SSP
|52.84
|+12.46
|40
|15
|Crowe Cleo
|2014
|TEL
|53.23
|+12.85
|41
|19
|Dyar Rori
|2016
|CBMST
|56.54
|+16.16
|42
|53
|Rundquist Nina
|2016
|DWSC
|59.60
|+19.22
|43
|16
|Spellman Paige
|2015
|FAST
|1:00.53
|+20.15
|44
|7
|Haroun Isla
|2015
|DWSC
|1:05.08
|+24.70
Slalom No. 1
|1
|41
|Jacobson Wyatt
|2013
|WPK
|39.94
|2
|27
|Payn Isaac
|2013
|WPK
|41.08
|+1.14
|3
|54
|Groff Barrett
|2014
|SSCV
|41.35
|+1.41
|4
|18
|Trosterman Murray
|2014
|SUM
|41.39
|+1.45
|5
|56
|Nelson Oliver
|2013
|SUM
|41.59
|+1.65
|6
|45
|Marshall Luke
|2014
|AVSC
|41.86
|+1.92
|7
|39
|Kuruvila Kaan
|2013
|SUM
|42.08
|+2.14
|8
|55
|Locker Felix
|2015
|AVSC
|42.22
|+2.28
|9
|38
|Youngblood Henry
|2013
|SSCV
|42.46
|+2.52
|10
|8
|Major Michael
|2013
|SSCV
|42.51
|+2.57
|11
|33
|Bosma Nicholas
|2013
|SSCV
|42.58
|+2.64
|12
|1
|Martini Thomas
|2013
|SUM
|42.71
|+2.77
|13
|37
|Lurie Lincoln
|2014
|SSCV
|43.23
|+3.29
|14
|20
|Morgan Samuel
|2013
|AVSC
|43.25
|+3.31
|15
|42
|Stokes Ansel
|2013
|AVSC
|43.34
|+3.40
|16
|52
|Gros Gage
|2013
|SSCV
|43.49
|+3.55
|17
|16
|Down Thomas
|2014
|AVSC
|43.60
|+3.66
|18
|43
|Greenberg Eli
|2014
|WPK
|43.79
|+3.85
|19
|57
|Rundquist Ivan
|2013
|DWSC
|43.83
|+3.89
|20
|28
|Dyar Ruke
|2013
|CBMST
|44.09
|+4.15
|21
|29
|Davenport Eli
|2013
|AVSC
|44.27
|+4.33
|22
|49
|Ruland Declan
|2014
|PRC
|44.43
|+4.49
|23
|3
|Spellman Carson
|2013
|FAST
|44.71
|+4.77
|24
|19
|McKnight Hayes
|2014
|DWSC
|44.89
|+4.95
|25
|21
|Del Giudice Bode
|2013
|IND
|45.40
|+5.46
|26
|32
|Smith Mack
|2013
|SSCV
|45.75
|+5.81
|27
|22
|McCarthy Breclan
|2013
|SSP
|45.78
|+5.84
|27
|7
|Cambray Ronan
|2013
|SSCV
|45.78
|+5.84
|29
|44
|Bruce Brody
|2014
|DWSC
|46.09
|+6.15
|30
|9
|Souki Julien
|2014
|AVSC
|46.70
|+6.76
|31
|24
|Kaier Aidric
|2013
|WPK
|46.74
|+6.80
|32
|40
|Birkett Ramsey
|2013
|SSP
|47.00
|+7.06
|33
|2
|Frazer Donovan
|2014
|DWSC
|47.21
|+7.27
|34
|13
|Flaherty Brady
|2013
|TEL
|47.25
|+7.31
|35
|36
|Chandler Cole
|2013
|PRC
|47.92
|+7.98
|36
|14
|Brown North
|2014
|SUM
|48.33
|+8.39
|37
|31
|Coors Elias
|2014
|SUM
|48.45
|+8.51
|38
|46
|Matlock Lee
|2015
|DWSC
|48.60
|+8.66
|39
|48
|Locker Axel
|2016
|AVSC
|48.68
|+8.74
|40
|6
|Olson Ingram
|2014
|TEL
|49.16
|+9.22
|41
|11
|Anderson Travis
|2013
|PRC
|49.21
|+9.27
|42
|25
|Lake Oliver
|2014
|TEL
|50.41
|+10.47
|43
|15
|Winebarger Jett
|2016
|DWSC
|50.69
|+10.75
|44
|4
|Nerlin William
|2013
|TEL
|51.64
|+11.70
|45
|17
|Kimble Rory
|2013
|TEL
|51.89
|+11.95
|46
|47
|Venzara Miles
|2014
|DWSC
|52.69
|+12.75
|47
|26
|Stidman Michael
|2013
|TEL
|52.86
|+12.92
|48
|30
|Starrett Holden
|2014
|ELD
|58.15
|+18.21
Slalom No. 2
|1
|41
|Jacobson Wyatt
|2013
|WPK
|40.39
|2
|18
|Trosterman Murray
|2014
|SUM
|40.91
|+0.52
|3
|54
|Groff Barrett
|2014
|SSCV
|40.96
|+0.57
|4
|27
|Payn Isaac
|2013
|WPK
|41.68
|+1.29
|5
|45
|Marshall Luke
|2014
|AVSC
|41.73
|+1.34
|6
|38
|Youngblood Henry
|2013
|SSCV
|42.10
|+1.71
|7
|55
|Locker Felix
|2015
|AVSC
|42.11
|+1.72
|8
|39
|Kuruvila Kaan
|2013
|SUM
|42.32
|+1.93
|9
|56
|Nelson Oliver
|2013
|SUM
|42.55
|+2.16
|10
|33
|Bosma Nicholas
|2013
|SSCV
|42.91
|+2.52
|11
|8
|Major Michael
|2013
|SSCV
|43.20
|+2.81
|12
|52
|Gros Gage
|2013
|SSCV
|43.24
|+2.85
|13
|16
|Down Thomas
|2014
|AVSC
|43.58
|+3.19
|14
|20
|Morgan Samuel
|2013
|AVSC
|43.64
|+3.25
|15
|42
|Stokes Ansel
|2013
|AVSC
|43.86
|+3.47
|16
|1
|Martini Thomas
|2013
|SUM
|44.37
|+3.98
|17
|21
|Del Giudice Bode
|2013
|IND
|44.51
|+4.12
|18
|49
|Ruland Declan
|2014
|PRC
|44.85
|+4.46
|19
|29
|Davenport Eli
|2013
|AVSC
|44.89
|+4.50
|20
|53
|Braun Andres
|2013
|SSCV
|44.97
|+4.58
|21
|28
|Dyar Ruke
|2013
|CBMST
|45.90
|+5.51
|22
|43
|Greenberg Eli
|2014
|WPK
|45.95
|+5.56
|23
|57
|Rundquist Ivan
|2013
|DWSC
|46.13
|+5.74
|24
|3
|Spellman Carson
|2013
|FAST
|46.20
|+5.81
|25
|32
|Smith Mack
|2013
|SSCV
|46.41
|+6.02
|26
|19
|McKnight Hayes
|2014
|DWSC
|46.57
|+6.18
|27
|9
|Souki Julien
|2014
|AVSC
|47.44
|+7.05
|28
|22
|McCarthy Breclan
|2013
|SSP
|47.49
|+7.10
|29
|24
|Kaier Aidric
|2013
|WPK
|47.71
|+7.32
|30
|40
|Birkett Ramsey
|2013
|SSP
|47.87
|+7.48
|31
|44
|Bruce Brody
|2014
|DWSC
|47.95
|+7.56
|31
|36
|Chandler Cole
|2013
|PRC
|47.95
|+7.56
|33
|2
|Frazer Donovan
|2014
|DWSC
|48.01
|+7.62
|34
|7
|Cambray Ronan
|2013
|SSCV
|48.58
|+8.19
|35
|25
|Lake Oliver
|2014
|TEL
|49.11
|+8.72
|36
|14
|Brown North
|2014
|SUM
|49.21
|+8.82
|37
|46
|Matlock Lee
|2015
|DWSC
|49.28
|+8.89
|38
|11
|Anderson Travis
|2013
|PRC
|49.39
|+9.00
|39
|6
|Olson Ingram
|2014
|TEL
|49.72
|+9.33
|40
|48
|Locker Axel
|2016
|AVSC
|50.04
|+9.65
|41
|13
|Flaherty Brady
|2013
|TEL
|51.08
|+10.69
|42
|15
|Winebarger Jett
|2016
|DWSC
|51.24
|+10.85
|43
|47
|Venzara Miles
|2014
|DWSC
|52.62
|+12.23
|44
|26
|Stidman Michael
|2013
|TEL
|52.75
|+12.36
|45
|4
|Nerlin William
|2013
|TEL
|53.29
|+12.90
|46
|30
|Starrett Holden
|2014
|ELD
|1:00.40
|+20.01
GS run No. 1
|1
|29
|Jones Parker
|2013
|AVSC
|38.27
|2
|35
|Broggi Valentina
|2013
|SSP
|38.33
|+0.06
|3
|1
|Sumner Cecelia
|2013
|SSCV
|38.34
|+0.07
|4
|36
|Bodziak Sloane
|2013
|SSCV
|39.90
|+1.63
|5
|4
|Gustafson Hope
|2013
|SSCV
|41.32
|+3.05
|6
|12
|Bambur Maja
|2013
|WPK
|41.49
|+3.22
|7
|49
|Martin Mia
|2013
|WPK
|42.75
|+4.48
|8
|42
|Waugh Millie
|2014
|SSCV
|43.35
|+5.08
|9
|3
|Davis Felicity
|2013
|SSP
|43.70
|+5.43
|10
|43
|Loeffler Bergen
|2013
|AVSC
|44.35
|+6.08
|11
|44
|Cohn Ariana
|2013
|SSCV
|44.54
|+6.27
|12
|18
|Kneller Evelyn
|2013
|DWSC
|44.57
|+6.30
|13
|52
|Bullivant Ruby
|2013
|SSCV
|44.96
|+6.69
|14
|39
|Feistner Brynley
|2013
|DWSC
|45.52
|+7.25
|15
|46
|Gaxiola Schleper Resi
|2013
|SSCV
|45.93
|+7.66
|16
|48
|Pitt Miller Meriella
|2013
|SSCV
|46.19
|+7.92
|17
|37
|Kussow Brooke
|2013
|WPK
|46.48
|+8.21
|18
|45
|Winebarger Weslie
|2013
|DWSC
|47.04
|+8.77
|19
|47
|Haytmanek Abigail
|2013
|SSCV
|47.22
|+8.95
|20
|38
|Abrahams Colette
|2013
|AVSC
|47.54
|+9.27
|21
|41
|Davis Evelyn
|2013
|SUM
|47.82
|+9.55
|22
|9
|Abrahams Emilie
|2013
|AVSC
|48.15
|+9.88
|23
|10
|Scahill Parker
|2013
|SUM
|48.26
|+9.99
|24
|30
|Shepherd Ramey
|2013
|SSP
|48.67
|+10.40
|25
|28
|Field Shyla
|2013
|CBMST
|49.10
|+10.83
|26
|40
|Sung Kristen
|2014
|SUM
|49.18
|+10.91
|27
|51
|Stokes Piper
|2015
|AVSC
|49.34
|+11.07
|28
|27
|Scheid Nora
|2013
|DWSC
|49.44
|+11.17
|29
|54
|Soules Emerson
|2013
|TEL
|49.63
|+11.36
|30
|25
|Matlock Audrey
|2013
|DWSC
|49.81
|+11.54
|31
|33
|Speck Elsa
|2013
|TEL
|51.22
|+12.95
|32
|17
|Seger Nora
|2014
|AVSC
|51.87
|+13.60
|33
|11
|Field Sierra
|2015
|CBMST
|52.97
|+14.70
|34
|26
|Miller Charlotte
|2014
|SUM
|53.09
|+14.82
|35
|24
|Murphy Maribelle
|2014
|PRC
|55.39
|+17.12
|36
|19
|Dyar Rori
|2016
|CBMST
|58.44
|+20.17
|37
|5
|Christopher Piper
|2013
|SSP
|58.47
|+20.20
|38
|16
|Spellman Paige
|2015
|FAST
|1:00.50
|+22.23
|39
|53
|Rundquist Nina
|2016
|DWSC
|1:00.70
|+22.43
GS run No. 2
|1
|35
|Broggi Valentina
|2013
|SSP
|38.37
|2
|1
|Sumner Cecelia
|2013
|SSCV
|38.44
|+0.07
|3
|4
|Gustafson Hope
|2013
|SSCV
|39.48
|+1.11
|4
|36
|Bodziak Sloane
|2013
|SSCV
|39.70
|+1.33
|5
|12
|Bambur Maja
|2013
|WPK
|40.60
|+2.23
|6
|3
|Davis Felicity
|2013
|SSP
|42.05
|+3.68
|7
|42
|Waugh Millie
|2014
|SSCV
|43.16
|+4.79
|8
|10
|Scahill Parker
|2013
|SUM
|43.23
|+4.86
|9
|18
|Kneller Evelyn
|2013
|DWSC
|43.36
|+4.99
|10
|2
|Vignale Emily
|2013
|ELD
|43.45
|+5.08
|11
|43
|Loeffler Bergen
|2013
|AVSC
|44.25
|+5.88
|12
|37
|Kussow Brooke
|2013
|WPK
|44.46
|+6.09
|13
|44
|Cohn Ariana
|2013
|SSCV
|44.57
|+6.20
|14
|46
|Gaxiola Schleper Resi
|2013
|SSCV
|44.73
|+6.36
|15
|48
|Pitt Miller Meriella
|2013
|SSCV
|45.50
|+7.13
|16
|39
|Feistner Brynley
|2013
|DWSC
|45.81
|+7.44
|17
|28
|Field Shyla
|2013
|CBMST
|46.35
|+7.98
|18
|9
|Abrahams Emilie
|2013
|AVSC
|46.39
|+8.02
|19
|41
|Davis Evelyn
|2013
|SUM
|46.44
|+8.07
|20
|27
|Scheid Nora
|2013
|DWSC
|46.47
|+8.10
|21
|52
|Bullivant Ruby
|2013
|SSCV
|46.65
|+8.28
|22
|45
|Winebarger Weslie
|2013
|DWSC
|46.68
|+8.31
|23
|25
|Matlock Audrey
|2013
|DWSC
|46.95
|+8.58
|24
|40
|Sung Kristen
|2014
|SUM
|47.57
|+9.20
|25
|30
|Shepherd Ramey
|2013
|SSP
|47.94
|+9.57
|26
|54
|Soules Emerson
|2013
|TEL
|47.99
|+9.62
|27
|51
|Stokes Piper
|2015
|AVSC
|48.29
|+9.92
|28
|47
|Haytmanek Abigail
|2013
|SSCV
|48.58
|+10.21
|29
|38
|Abrahams Colette
|2013
|AVSC
|48.67
|+10.30
|30
|26
|Miller Charlotte
|2014
|SUM
|48.95
|+10.58
|31
|11
|Field Sierra
|2015
|CBMST
|51.31
|+12.94
|32
|17
|Seger Nora
|2014
|AVSC
|52.14
|+13.77
|33
|33
|Speck Elsa
|2013
|TEL
|52.17
|+13.80
|34
|24
|Murphy Maribelle
|2014
|PRC
|52.39
|+14.02
|35
|50
|Lambert Samantha
|2013
|TEL
|54.39
|+16.02
|36
|5
|Christopher Piper
|2013
|SSP
|54.82
|+16.45
|37
|19
|Dyar Rori
|2016
|CBMST
|55.17
|+16.80
|38
|16
|Spellman Paige
|2015
|FAST
|57.37
|+19.00
|39
|53
|Rundquist Nina
|2016
|DWSC
|58.90
|+20.53
GS run No. 1
|1
|41
|Jacobson Wyatt
|2013
|WPK
|35.53
|2
|53
|Braun Andres
|2013
|SSCV
|37.73
|+2.20
|3
|38
|Youngblood Henry
|2013
|SSCV
|38.29
|+2.76
|4
|33
|Bosma Nicholas
|2013
|SSCV
|38.38
|+2.85
|5
|12
|Williams Dag
|2014
|SSCV
|38.74
|+3.21
|6
|27
|Payn Isaac
|2013
|WPK
|38.88
|+3.35
|7
|18
|Trosterman Murray
|2014
|SUM
|39.47
|+3.94
|8
|55
|Locker Felix
|2015
|AVSC
|39.57
|+4.04
|9
|8
|Major Michael
|2013
|SSCV
|39.59
|+4.06
|10
|54
|Groff Barrett
|2014
|SSCV
|40.18
|+4.65
|11
|52
|Gros Gage
|2013
|SSCV
|41.07
|+5.54
|12
|56
|Nelson Oliver
|2013
|SUM
|41.09
|+5.56
|13
|42
|Stokes Ansel
|2013
|AVSC
|41.34
|+5.81
|14
|20
|Morgan Samuel
|2013
|AVSC
|41.59
|+6.06
|15
|37
|Lurie Lincoln
|2014
|SSCV
|41.84
|+6.31
|16
|3
|Spellman Carson
|2013
|FAST
|43.59
|+8.06
|17
|2
|Frazer Donovan
|2014
|DWSC
|43.63
|+8.10
|18
|28
|Dyar Ruke
|2013
|CBMST
|43.74
|+8.21
|19
|31
|Coors Elias
|2014
|SUM
|43.77
|+8.24
|20
|39
|Kuruvila Kaan
|2013
|SUM
|44.10
|+8.57
|21
|24
|Kaier Aidric
|2013
|WPK
|44.20
|+8.67
|22
|44
|Bruce Brody
|2014
|DWSC
|44.42
|+8.89
|23
|11
|Anderson Travis
|2013
|PRC
|44.63
|+9.10
|24
|46
|Matlock Lee
|2015
|DWSC
|44.94
|+9.41
|25
|57
|Rundquist Ivan
|2013
|DWSC
|45.08
|+9.55
|26
|16
|Down Thomas
|2014
|AVSC
|45.13
|+9.60
|27
|40
|Birkett Ramsey
|2013
|SSP
|45.71
|+10.18
|28
|47
|Venzara Miles
|2014
|DWSC
|45.73
|+10.20
|29
|32
|Smith Mack
|2013
|SSCV
|45.87
|+10.34
|30
|14
|Brown North
|2014
|SUM
|46.06
|+10.53
|31
|49
|Ruland Declan
|2014
|PRC
|46.09
|+10.56
|32
|43
|Greenberg Eli
|2014
|WPK
|46.11
|+10.58
|33
|15
|Winebarger Jett
|2016
|DWSC
|47.40
|+11.87
|34
|7
|Cambray Ronan
|2013
|SSCV
|47.91
|+12.38
|35
|9
|Souki Julien
|2014
|AVSC
|47.94
|+12.41
|36
|13
|Flaherty Brady
|2013
|TEL
|49.27
|+13.74
|37
|48
|Locker Axel
|2016
|AVSC
|49.37
|+13.84
|38
|30
|Starrett Holden
|2014
|ELD
|51.50
|+15.97
|39
|17
|Kimble Rory
|2013
|TEL
|52.90
|+17.37
|40
|4
|Nerlin William
|2013
|TEL
|53.77
|+18.24
GS run No. 2
|1
|41
|Jacobson Wyatt
|2013
|WPK
|38.93
|2
|45
|Marshall Luke
|2014
|AVSC
|39.95
|+1.02
|3
|8
|Major Michael
|2013
|SSCV
|40.50
|+1.57
|4
|55
|Locker Felix
|2015
|AVSC
|41.03
|+2.10
|4
|27
|Payn Isaac
|2013
|WPK
|41.03
|+2.10
|6
|54
|Groff Barrett
|2014
|SSCV
|41.14
|+2.21
|7
|33
|Bosma Nicholas
|2013
|SSCV
|41.89
|+2.96
|8
|18
|Trosterman Murray
|2014
|SUM
|41.95
|+3.02
|9
|53
|Braun Andres
|2013
|SSCV
|42.13
|+3.20
|10
|12
|Williams Dag
|2014
|SSCV
|42.35
|+3.42
|11
|28
|Dyar Ruke
|2013
|CBMST
|44.43
|+5.50
|12
|39
|Kuruvila Kaan
|2013
|SUM
|44.57
|+5.64
|13
|52
|Gros Gage
|2013
|SSCV
|44.81
|+5.88
|14
|38
|Youngblood Henry
|2013
|SSCV
|44.92
|+5.99
|15
|29
|Davenport Eli
|2013
|AVSC
|45.17
|+6.24
|16
|20
|Morgan Samuel
|2013
|AVSC
|45.24
|+6.31
|17
|56
|Nelson Oliver
|2013
|SUM
|45.67
|+6.74
|18
|21
|Del Giudice Bode
|2013
|IND
|45.89
|+6.96
|19
|16
|Down Thomas
|2014
|AVSC
|46.08
|+7.15
|20
|49
|Ruland Declan
|2014
|PRC
|46.52
|+7.59
|21
|37
|Lurie Lincoln
|2014
|SSCV
|46.61
|+7.68
|22
|24
|Kaier Aidric
|2013
|WPK
|46.79
|+7.86
|23
|19
|McKnight Hayes
|2014
|DWSC
|46.89
|+7.96
|24
|2
|Frazer Donovan
|2014
|DWSC
|47.20
|+8.27
|25
|42
|Stokes Ansel
|2013
|AVSC
|47.47
|+8.54
|26
|3
|Spellman Carson
|2013
|FAST
|47.49
|+8.56
|27
|11
|Anderson Travis
|2013
|PRC
|47.55
|+8.62
|28
|44
|Bruce Brody
|2014
|DWSC
|48.41
|+9.48
|29
|57
|Rundquist Ivan
|2013
|DWSC
|48.86
|+9.93
|30
|46
|Matlock Lee
|2015
|DWSC
|48.90
|+9.97
|31
|31
|Coors Elias
|2014
|SUM
|49.05
|+10.12
|32
|22
|McCarthy Breclan
|2013
|SSP
|49.37
|+10.44
|33
|14
|Brown North
|2014
|SUM
|49.88
|+10.95
|34
|32
|Smith Mack
|2013
|SSCV
|49.93
|+11.00
|35
|36
|Chandler Cole
|2013
|PRC
|49.98
|+11.05
|36
|7
|Cambray Ronan
|2013
|SSCV
|50.70
|+11.77
|37
|15
|Winebarger Jett
|2016
|DWSC
|51.62
|+12.69
|38
|9
|Souki Julien
|2014
|AVSC
|51.66
|+12.73
|39
|40
|Birkett Ramsey
|2013
|SSP
|51.79
|+12.86
|40
|47
|Venzara Miles
|2014
|DWSC
|52.01
|+13.08
|41
|43
|Greenberg Eli
|2014
|WPK
|53.54
|+14.61
|42
|13
|Flaherty Brady
|2013
|TEL
|53.86
|+14.93
|43
|25
|Lake Oliver
|2014
|TEL
|54.27
|+15.34
|44
|48
|Locker Axel
|2016
|AVSC
|56.49
|+17.56
|45
|6
|Olson Ingram
|2014
|TEL
|56.81
|+17.88
|46
|17
|Kimble Rory
|2013
|TEL
|57.81
|+18.88
|47
|30
|Starrett Holden
|2014
|ELD
|1:00.40
|+21.47
|48
|4
|Nerlin William
|2013
|TEL
|1:00.48
|+21.55