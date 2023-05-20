Ski and Snowboard Club Vail presents year-end awards

Athletes pose with their awards at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail's year-end award banquet on May 16.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) athletes, coaches and supporters of the club and its programs were recently recognized at SSCV’s year-end awards ceremony for their outstanding efforts and achievements on and off-snow during the 2023-24 season.

About 100 people gathered at the SSCV clubhouse on the evening of May 16, celebrating those who received awards and honoring those in whose name many of the awards are given. Awardees were presented with clear acrylic mountains engraved with winners’ names.

Vi & Byron Brown Volunteer of the Year Award – Awarded annually to an outstanding SSCV volunteer in various programs in honor of Vi and Byron Brown and their outstanding and tireless long-term volunteer contributions to SSCV in a variety of roles both on and off the hill in support of SSCV’s mission.

Alpine: Ryan Wick

Freeride: Jill Fletcher

Support Local Journalism Donate



Mogul: Jason Jachmocowicz

Nordic: Kiki Schmidt

Snowboard: Jasen Isaacs

Off-Snow: Hilary Pooley

Zella Gorsuch Award – Established in 1977, this award is presented annually to the person with the greatest contribution to the advancement of skiing in the Vail area.

Awardee: Anne Kubik

3C Monthly Athlete Awards – Each 3C Awardee embodies one or more of SSCV’s core values of character, courage and commitment (“the 3Cs”).

December: Will Bentley

January: Sev Richaud

February: Ollie Martin

March: Adele Horning

Walter Kirch Award (Overall 3C Winner) – The Walter Kirch Awardee

is selected from among the 3C monthly Awardees.

Awardee: Will Bentley

Les Streeter Awards – Honoring a 1956 Olympian and local ski club owner who passed away in 1986 and was known for his energy, this award is presented annually to the SSCV athlete for the most outstanding performance in each discipline.

Alpine: Liv Moritz

Freeski, Park & Pipe: Logan Parham

Mogul: Jiah Cohen

Nordic: Rose Horning

Freeride: Kate Pitkin

Snowboard: Ollie Martin

George Rau Coach of the Year Award – Presented annually to an outstanding coach at SSCV in recognition of the outstanding contributions to the development of young snowsports athletes of former SSCV coach George Rau, who was one of the club’s first coaches in 1967.

Awardees: Men’s FIS Coaching Team (Alice Duran, Pat Duran, Will Hadden, Ian Lochhead and Sean McCormick)

SSCV Student of the Year Awards – Presented to a SSCV athlete attending an SSCV academic partner school, for their outstanding academic accomplishments all the while balancing their commitment to their snow sport.

Lower/Middle School student of the year from Vail Mountain School: Annie Zurbay

Upper School student of the year from Vail Mountain School: William Zurbay

Lower/Middle school student of the year from Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy: Ashrei Sol Postigo-Hassin

Upper School student of the year from Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy: Peter Mueller

Terresa Herbst teacher of the year – Recognizing a Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy teacher for their outstanding contributions in support of SSCV full-time athletes in honor of Terresa Herbst. Herbst was the founding academic director at Vail Valley Academy, which was established as an SSCV academic partner, and later transformed into the Vail Tutorial Academy, setting the framework for SSCV’s Winter Tutorial program and Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, all in support of the mission of SSCV.

Awardee: Matthew Steninger

Adrian Kearney Award – Presented annually to a graduating Alpine age-class athlete who exhibits a true passion for skiing and a love for life in the Colorado mountains in honor of Adrian Kearney (1928-1996). Kearney’s passion for skiing spanned decades and led him to Vail where he was an ardent volunteer in the ski racing community.

Awardees: Finnley Hitt and Ryder Lanning

Downhill Racer Award – Presented to the SSCV athlete with the most outstanding performances in super-G and downhill events of Alpine ski racing.

Awardee: Hunter Salani

Thomas Pitcher Award – Presented annually to the SSCV athlete who demonstrates the highest level of commitment to the sport of ski racing and academic excellence.

Awardee: Julian Arthur

Craig Kelly Memorial Award – Presented annually to the SSCV snowboard athlete who demonstrates the finest combination of athletics, citizenship and academic excellence.

Awardee: Brooklyn Depriest

Zeke Pierce Memorial Award – Given annually to an SSCV big mountain competitor who exhibits a love of skiing and riding that transcends their competition discipline. The recipient pushes limits while taking responsible risks and embraces the variables of weather, terrain and conditions that make skiing and riding so special. She/he has a passion so deep that it exhibits a way of life, love for the environment and respect for all who share this love; a passion modeled by Zeke who started as an Alpine ski racer in the club and then became a big mountain skier. He will always be remembered as an athletic, engaged high school student, who lived life to the fullest, right until he passed away in 2013.

Awardee: Ingrid Gerdes

Campbell Sullivan SkiFast Award – The Campbell Sullivan SkiFast Award is given each year to the SSCV athlete who is the beacon that enables Campbell’s light to shine on in our community through their actions and their words both on and off snow. This athlete embodies the strength, kindness and selflessness, alongside a passion for their sport that Campbell displayed each and every day as she gracefully but mightily confronted her cancer diagnosis head-on.

Inspired by Campbell, this athlete also displays courage and commitment to get through any challenge, while supporting their team by demonstrating leadership and perspective. As Campbell said in her own words on her SkiFast Foundation website, “facing cancer has been a challenge I wouldn’t wish on anyone, but I would tell others that conquering cancer both mentally and physically has taught me leadership and perspective, skills I am taking to college with me that are not on my transcript. Instead of limiting me, cancer has motivated me to take on the future, no holding back.”

Awardees: Cassidy Wright and Brady Malboeuf

Brady Malboeuf and Cassidy Wright pose with their Campbell Sullivan SkiFast Award at SSCV’s year-end awards ceremony.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Gaynor Miller Snowsports Awards – An SSCV athlete nominated from each snow sport discipline for exhibiting the highest standards of sportsmanship, teamwork and dedication. This athlete’s overall performance is an example to be followed.

Alpine: Stanley Andrie

Freeski, Park & Pipe: Nathaniel Bourgoin

Mogul: Garrett Marley

Nordic: Will Bentley

Freeride: Finn Griffith

Snowboard: Kade Martin

Paul Cuthbertson Award – Awarded annually to a current second-year U16 Alpine athlete moving into the FIS Alpine program for the upcoming season who exhibits a true passion for skiing and a love for life in the mountains. In honor of Paul Cuthberston, an SSCV alum and VSSA grad, who tragically died in a backcountry accident in 2019.

Awardee: Maizy Douglas