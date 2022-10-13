Ski and snowboard movies hit Vail Valley screens as the Opening Day countdown begins

Kai Jones taking on a narrow shoot in 'Magic Hour.'

Nic Alegre/Courtesy Photo

The aspens are turning a little later this year, but that’s not preventing Teton Research Gravity (TGR) and Matchstick Productions from stoking the metaphorical fires that burn internally for ski season.

Each company screens its latest ski and snowboarding film this month and next (TGR’s runs this Sunday), and each takes a slightly different approach to that obsession most of us have when it comes to making turns — particularly in the deep, untouched stuff. Matchstick asks the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up,” exploring skiing through the eyes of 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon Walker “Shredz” Woodring — a kid “who just wants to play and doesn’t have to ponder ‘real life’ quite yet,” while TGR asks: “Is there an age limit to pursuing our dreams?”

TGR employs a series of skits interspersed throughout its montage of big mountain footage to add a little humor to the dilemma of aging skiers. Sage and Mac (aka Sage Cattabriga-Alosa and Ian McIntosh, made up to look like seniors) rely on their cane and walker to make it to a cabin in Kaslo, British Columbia; there, like so many other powder lovers, they’re waiting for the weather to come through so they can make those anticipated turns. The duo sprinkles humor into the otherwise high-adrenaline action of iconic skiers and riders like Kai Jones, Nick McNutt, Jeremy Jones, Tim Durtschi, Bode Merrill, Parkin Costain, Michelle Parker and Amy Jane David. Lines like “Got those stem cells yet?” particularly hit home for those of us beyond a certain age still dedicating our daily life to the mountains.

TGR’s “Magic Hour” doesn’t refer to a specific time of day, but rather, those magical moments we find on the mountain — and the ones TGR depicts “in some of the most beautiful, wild places on the planet,” according to the film’s summary.

Parkin Costain taking a big mountain line in ‘Magic Hour.’

Nic Alegre/Courtesy photo

It opens with Jackson Hole’s Kings & Queens of Corbet’s, where Durtschi breaks his arm, and eventually makes its way to places like Cordova, Alaska, where “the ocean and mountains come together like few other places.” A new permit has just opened up new terrain and pro athletes take on the biggest vertical they will all season, or as one skier calls it, “the scariest thing in life.” That trip also results in an injury, this time, a shoulder dislocation.

Support Local Journalism Donate



When the crew hits the Purcell Mountains in British Columbia, Mark Herbison, Christina Lustenberger and Sam Smoothy succeed in the first descent of the Mt. Ethelbert’s east face on Feb. 22, 2022, in -40-degree windchill conditions, which results in immediate frostnip.

Then, it’s on to the “endless” terrain of the Selkirk Mountains in British Columbia; Grand Teton National Park (which showcases some slow-motion, orgasmic face and full-body shots); a tumbling crash and some nice tree skiing in the Valhalla Ranges of British Columbia; and 15-year-old free-skiing sensation Kai Jones in Juneau, Alaska.

Anywhere From Here

Matchstick’s “Anywhere From Here” views the world of possibility from the eyes of Woodring, who started skiing at age 6 in Sun Valley, Idaho, was recently signed by Oakley and has been called a skiing prodigy. He skis year-round (winters at Copper Mountain and summers in Mt. Hood or Europe) and dreams of competing in the X Games, which seems likely. His nickname, Shredz, came from “the older dudes” who saw him ski, he said.

In “Anywhere From Here,” he answers that most annoying question adults seem to love asking kids.

“I want to be someone who has a great time,” he says. “I want to be carefree. I want to explore the unknown. I want to stand on top of the world. I want to do the impossible. I want to fly. Wait, grow up? Is this a trick question? I don’t want to grow up, and I want to be surrounded by kids who never grow up either.”

Matchstick Productions packs its film with those kinds of “kids” in adult bodies, including Sam Kuch, Tonje Kvivik, Eric Hjorleifson, Markus Eder, Emily Childs, Lucy Sackbauer and many more as they “play” in the snow in Alaska, British Columbia, Austria, Colorado and Oregon.

Big air and even bigger lines and powder shots fill the screen in these ski flicks, psyching people up for the season. Woodring sums up that type of inspiration outside these two films, in an episode of “No Days Off,” presented by the Whistle, leaving viewers with these simple, but wise, words:

“Go out there every day, do what you love, just shred.”

Parkin Costain does some sled stunts in TGR’s ‘Magic Hour.’

Nic Alegre/Courtesy photo

If you go to TGR this weekend… What: Vail premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s ‘Magic Hour’

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 (doors at 6:30 p.m.) Where: Vail Mountain School

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for ages 16 and younger

If you go to Matchstick Productions in November… What: ‘Anywhere from Here’ When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 Where: Riverwalk Theatre, Edwards More info: MatchStickPro.com

Jake Hopfinger soaring from jump to landing in ‘Magic Hour.’

Nic Alegre