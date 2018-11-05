Ski Cooper latest nearby resort to announce an early opening for 2018-19 season

EAGLE COUNTY – Add Ski Cooper to the list of nearby ski resorts that plan to open early for the 2018-19 season.

The historic resort which was once home to the 10th Mountain Division will open on Friday, Nov. 23 this year. Most years, Ski Cooper doesn’t open until December.

Ski Cooper recorded 18 inches over the weekend and has had 43 inches of snow to date for the 2018-19 season, Marketing Director Dana Johnson said on Monday, Nov. 5.

"I toured around in the snowcat today and the snow looks wonderful," she said.

Ski Cooper is located on the border of Eagle County and Lake County and also straddles the dividing line between the White River National Forest and the San Isabel National Forest.

In the 1940s the area was a training ground for the famous American ski troopers of World War II, when the 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army was stationed at nearby Camp Hale.