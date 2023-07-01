Ski Cooper season pass now on sale, will join Powder Alliance for 2023-24

Ski Cooper offers wide, uncrowded slopes for families seeking an alternative to the crowded megapass resorts.

Vail Daily archive

Ski Cooper will join the Powder Alliance for the 2023-24 season, the Eagle and Lake County-based ski area announced on Saturday.

The Powder Alliance is a reciprocal pass agreement that allows Cooper season pass holders to ski three free days at 21 Powder Alliance resorts across the US and Canada (some restrictions apply).

Ski Cooper also has several other reciprocal pass agreements in place, and with the addition to the Powder Alliance, Cooper season pass holders will be able to ski at more than 70 resorts within the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Spain, the ski area announced on Saturday.

Cooper’s season pass went on sale Saturday, with an adult pass (ages 22 to 74) being offered for $379 and a student pass (ages 15-21) offered for $249.

Ski Cooper President and CEO Dan Torsell said Cooper’s participation in the Powder Alliance group provides more opportunities for season pass holders to enjoy a larger segment of high-quality Western Resorts.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We try to do a little something new every year,” Torsell told the Vail Daily. “And I think that, in combination with our price point, makes it very attractive for folks. The word’s really getting out there, and our huge partner program has really helped get us out there and let people know that Ski Cooper exists here alongside Vail and everyone else.”

Powder Alliance resorts for 2023-24 include Angel Fire in New Mexico; Bogus Basin and Silver Mountain in Idaho; Blacktail Mountain and Lost Trail in Montana; China Peak, Mountain High, Mt. Shasta Ski Park, Sierra At Tahoe and Dodge Ridge in California; Eaglecrest in Alaska; Loveland and Ski Cooper in Colorado; Mission Ridge and White Pass in Washington; Mt. Hood Ski Bowl and Timberline Lodge in Oregon; Snow King in Wyoming; Castle Mountain Resort and Ski Marmot Basin in Canada; and Turoa and Whakapapa in New Zealand.

John McColly with Powder Alliance called Ski Cooper “the definition of authentic skiing in the heart of the Rockies” in Saturday’s announcement.

“And now you can experience this incredible mountain for free with a season pass to any Powder Alliance resort,” McColly added.

The Powder Alliance charges no membership fees, no collective pass prices and no additional charges of any kind. It works by having guests show a 2023-24 season pass from any participating Powder Alliance area.

“The Cooper Season Pass is an amazing value,” said Dana Johnson, Director of Marketing and Sales at Ski Cooper. “You have unlimited skiing and snowboarding at Cooper plus over 200 bonus days of skiing at partner resorts and through the Freedom Pass and Powder Alliance. This is truly the best season pass on the market.”