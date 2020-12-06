Ski reservations insurance deadline is Monday for Vail Resorts Epic Pass holders

Epic Pass purchasers all receive insurance under Vail Resorts’ new “Epic Coverage” program, but if you plan on using that insurance, you may have a key deadline coming up on Monday.

Pass purchasers are given a choice of two insurance options: “Cover my priority reservation days” or “Core season.”

Core season insurance is recommended for people who plan to ski all season long but don’t have specific days in mind.

If you’ve already booked priority reservation days, however, you have been defaulted into the priority reservation days plan. If you think you would benefit more from the core season option, you need to visit your profile on epicpass.com and change your plan by 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

To change your insurance, find the “Epic Coverage” option under the “Season Passes” tab in your “My Epic Account” page on epicpass.com.

Reservations filling

For those who do intend to use the priority reservation insurance, Monday is also the deadline to lock in the priority days you want covered. Pass holders who have not locked in all seven priority reservation days by 11:59 p.m. on Monday will not be eligible to claim a refund on days reserved after Monday which are canceled due to a priority reservation cancellation event.

A priority reservation cancellation event occurs when Vail Resorts cancels one or more of your priority reservation days as a result of capacity constraints or a resort closure event.

Epic Pass purchasers who have not yet used their pass, and have also not yet booked their priority reservations, may request a refund if they are unable to book reservations on days that are currently full. That refund request deadline is also Monday.

On Sunday, Breckenridge resort was showing full reservations on Dec. 11-12 and 28-30. Keystone resort was showing full reservations on Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 19.