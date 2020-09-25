Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and Swix Sport USA launch 2-year deal

With the recent adoption of rules by F.I.S. and US Ski & Snowboard banning the use of fluoro waxes effective immediately this season, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) announced a two-year strategic partnership arrangement with Swix Sport USA in support of all of its snowsports.

Swix has been preparing for the fluoro ban possibility for quite some time now through extensive research, development and testing, positioning them to launch a new fluoro-free race wax line called Pro.

According to Swix, several raw materials called metal colloids (each of which are EPA, TSCA, OSHA and FIS/USSA compliant) are combined, offering extraordinary and superior performance outperforming the old fluoro waxes.

Like the old Swix Cera Nova wax system, the Pro wax system offers three levels — performance, high and top speeds.

New for this season Swix will have an additional fluoro free kick line, its VP kick line. The VP line combined with Swix’s V line and Klister allow Swix to offer a complete kick wax box for all conditions.

“SWIX has been a huge part of our wax line up for 20 years,” SSCV Nordic Program Director Dan Weiland said. “We are fortunate to work with one of the oldest and best wax companies in the world and are looking forward to our continuing relationship.”

SWIX’s staff will be delivering online education clinics to SSCV coaches, parents and athletes on their new line of fluoro-free waxes, best practices for removal of all fluoro traces and the latest in tuning techniques and tips. SWIX will also provide continuing education pieces for publication in the SSCV Clubhouse News.