Ski & Snowboard Club Vail announces Try the Club Days, March 11 and 25

VAIL — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail will host the first of two Try the Club Days on Sunday, March 11. Participation is free and open to athletes who would like to get a taste of the season-long programs offered at SSCV.

Try the Club Days will focus on four snowsport disciplines: alpine, free ski, moguls and snowboard. Participants can learn each program and meet members of the coaching staff who can help identify the appropriate program for each athlete's skill level:

• Alpine Youth Ski League, an introduction to ski racing for athletes age 7 to 13 that provides training in fundamentals and a basic understanding of the rules of the sport. SSCV also offers full-time U10 and U12 alpine programs.

• The Rookie Team program, designed to provide athletes age 8 to 12 with an introduction to the park and pipe and/or all-mountain freeskiing.

• Snowboard's Mini Shred program, designed to provide athletes age 6 to 12 with an introduction to the park & pipe and all-mountain riding.

• The Bumps and Jumps program, with Saturday sessions designed to provide athletes age 7 to 12 with an introduction to freestyle mogul skiing and competition.

• Future Stars program, which develops the skiing skills of children ages 6 to 9 in a safe, fun and challenging environment on Vail Mountain. On-snow technical training and participation in the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup are the basis of this program. The goal at this age is to open the possibilities by exposing the athletes to all three skiing disciplines.

The Try the Club Day for freeski, snowboard and moguls is Sunday, March 11. Alpine and Future Stars will take place Sunday, March 25. Athletes are welcome to participate in both Try the Club Days. All athletes should have appropriate equipment, including a helmet, and should be comfortable skiing or snowboarding on Vail Mountain. Parents must sign the SSCV waiver prior to participation.

All SSCV programs are eligible for financial aid up to 75 percent of program fees. To learn more, visit skiclubvail.org/trytheclub.