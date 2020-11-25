Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes take five podium spots at 2020 U.S. Alpine Championships

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Allie Resnick charges toward the finish during last week’s U.S. Alpine Championships at Copper Mountain.



A select group of elite level alpine FIS racers (year of birth 2004 and older) had a busy week of racing last week at the rescheduled 2020 U.S. Alpine Championships at Copper Mountain last week.

Held Nov. 16-22, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes, both current and alumni, earned outstanding results, taking a total of five podium spots for a total of 22 top 10 finishes throughout the week.

This event replaced the 2020 U.S. Alpine Championships, which were originally scheduled to take place in March but were postponed due to COVID-19.

Typically, the first races of the season would occur earlier in the year in the southern hemisphere. Scott Houser, SSCV’s women’s FIS coach, said, “We were extremely fortunate that US Ski & Snowboard and Copper Mountain were able to provide this championship racing opportunity along with some additional FIS races for the many athletes looking forward to their first races of the season.”

The following SSCV current athletes qualified for one or more races in this elite championship series: Parker Biele, Tianna Bruce, William Flaherty, Henry Heaydon, Fletcher Holm, Taylor Hoyt, Kaitlin Keane, Matt Macaluso, Kjersti Moritz, Liv Moritz, Zoie Palmer, Allie Resnick, Emma Resnick and Zane Worrell. A number of SSCV alumni qualified as well: Axel Bailey, Reece Bell, Carissa Cassidy, Cooper Cornelius, Jacob Dilling, Alice McKennis Duran, Bridger Gile, Wyatt Hall, Ava Sunshine Jemison, Kellen Kinsella, Alex Leever, Avery Leonard, Kyle Negomir, River Radamus, Nicola Rountree-Williams, Nellie Rose Talbot, Kalle Wagner, and Tegan Wold.

Among these SSCV athletes and alumni, Emma and Allie Resnick along with Cornelius, Dilling, Duran, GIle, Negomir, Radamus and Rountree-Williams are also US Alpine Ski Team members. Heaydon is an Australian National Alpine Ski Team member.

The 2020 U.S. Alpine Championships kicked off with the women’s giant slalom on Nov. 16 when SSCV athletes and alumni shined among the competitive field. Allie Resnick earned bronze. Rountree-WIlliams, Talbot, and Emma Resnick earned spots in the top ten in fifth, eighth and ninth place, respectively.

On Nov. 17, the men competed in giant slalom, with Radamus flying into first place, earning him the gold. Gile, just off the podium, came in fourth, followed by Dilling in seventh and Leever in ninth.

On Thursday’ downhill race, McKennis Duran stood on the podium with a third-place finish and Negomir landed in the top 10 in ninth place.

In the super-G on Nov. 20, McKennis Duran stood on the podium again, this time taking gold. Emma Resnick and Kjersti Moritz finished in the top ten in seventh and 10th, respectively. On the men’s side, Radamus was the top finisher for SSCV in seventh place.

The slalom event rounded out the championship series last weekend. Emma Resnick and Jemison tied for fifth place, followed by Allie Resnick in eighth and Bell in ninth. Leever took home bronze in Sunday’s slalom followed by Dilling in fourth. Wagner took a ninth-place finish with Macalso rounding out the top 10.