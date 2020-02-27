Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has success abroad

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Nick Kirwood competes at the Alpe Cimbra FIS Children Cup, formerly known as Topolino, in Folgaria, Italy.

Special to the Daily

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail alpine athletes have been experiencing tremendous success at international levels recently.

The series of competitions began with the Alpe Cimbra FIS Cup, formerly known as Topolino, in Folgaria, Italy.

Two Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine racers, Nick Kirwood who qualified to represent the United States and Phoebe Heaydon who qualified to represent Australia went head-to-head against athletes from all over the world in the giant slalom and slalom events.

Kirwood pulled out all the stops, securing 10th place in slalom and sitting two-tenths of a second away from a podium position after his first round of giant slalom. While his second run of GS ended with Kirwood falling in the ranks after a substantial mistake, head alpine U16 coach Ian Lochhead said that this was a pivotal competition for the two young skiers.

“This is the first chance for kids at this age to ski on an international stage representing not just Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, but also their country,” he said. “As a 14 or 15-year-old, it’s a pretty great opportunity.”

Moving to Baqueira-Beret, Spain, the OPA Cup, formerly called the 7 Nations Cup, is considered a high-level international race with U16 alpine skiers coming out and taking part in the giant slalom and super-G events.

Liv Moritz races down the hill at OPA Cup in Baqueira-Beret, Spain.





Facing over 50 athletes from 10 different nations, Liv Moritz scored 15th-place finishes in both the GS and super-G races. After making the quarter-finals in the team GS alongside her American teammates, Liv went on to support her sister, Kjersti Moritz, at the Pokal Loka.

The Pokal Loka is one of the oldest children’s FIS competitions in the world. n arrival in northern Slovenia, SSCV athletes Kjersti Moritz and Tianna Tiana Bruce grabbed fifth place in GS at her first European competition and Moritz ended in seventh.

Moritz was the only woman selected for the ensuing team event, and she certainly did well. Missing finals by 2-hundredths of a second, Moritz closed out the competition in fifth place. SSCV’s William Wasserman also qualified to represent the United States at the Pokal Loka but was ultimately unable to attend.

Another notable achievement came from SSCV’s Sophie Stocker, who qualified and competed in the slalom event on behalf of Great Britain at the Trofeu Borrufa competition in Andorra.