Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Golden Peak Clubhouse topped off with tree, flag

VAIL — David Viele calls it part celebration, part superstition.

When any of the local construction guru's projects reach their highest level, the company celebrates by planting an evergreen tree and an American flag at the highest point.

It's called a topping off ceremony, and the new, $25 million Ski & Snowboard Club Vail clubhouse at Golden Peak is the latest effort from Viele Construction to be topped off.

"It means you've reached the top level of the project, and now you're filling it in," Viele said.

Bringing a new clubhouse to Golden Peak has been a high-priority item for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail for years, decades even, and now that the project is under construction, Viele has a tight time schedule to hit.

The clubhouse is home to hundreds of athletes in the winter season; last season, they were able to make do with a triple-wide trailer at the site, but by early winter of this year, the club is counting on Viele to have its new facility ready.

Viele is himself a former Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete and has been keeping a watchful eye on the project every step of the way. His construction company hit some trouble early on with some unforeseen utility issues, but a later-than-usual freezing of the ground in Vail helped the company stay on target.

"We've had a couple hiccups here and there, but it's gone as well as we could have expected," Viele said.

'TOOK MY BREATH AWAY'

The five-story, 44,500-square-foot project will include underground parking, locker rooms, coaches' workstations, administrative offices, conference rooms, athlete lounges, video rooms, warm-up and cool-down rooms, a tuning facility, a gym and a medical treatment center.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail communications manager Geoff Mintz was one of the only staffers to get a walkthough of the building on Thursday, May 17. He had a camera around his neck, so Viele gave him a hard hat, which were in low supply.

"Because I was one of the lucky ones with a hard hat, I got to tour the facility inside and out," Mintz said with a laugh. "It really took my breath away, seeing all the space that the club will now have to work with."

The top two levels of the property will be occupied by luxury residential real estate, which will help the club pay for the project. Underneath the facility will be two affordable-housing units for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail staff members.

Check it Out

The former facility was about the size of the triple-wide trailer it was replaced with last season, making it hard to believe Ski & Snowboard Club Vail was able to notch designations like best club in the United States and produce World Cup overall winners such as Alex Ferreira and Lindsey Vonn in recent years.

The 33-year-old Vonn, who is also a board member with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, said she has heard Ski & Snowboard Club Vail talking about the need for a new clubhouse since she was a teenager.

Viele said the expectation that athletes will be able to begin using the facility by early winter is still a reasonable one.

"I think we'll be real close to Thanksgiving," he said.

Mintz said if you're curious what the new facility will look like, then now is the time to stop by and check it out.

"I hadn't been there since the end of ski season, and at that time, you couldn't really imagine it," he said on Thursday. "Now you can see the size and shape of it and really visualize what it will look like."