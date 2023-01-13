Skieologians: Any day now, the sports reporter will be out when baby No. 2 arrives

Novi is going to have to scoot over in her chariot as our family adds another baby girl.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

I tried to plan this out. Having my beautiful wife, Christie, 8 and 1/2 months pregnant — right around Christmas time — would have been an attractive scheme if I was the local Christmas pageant director. The Jan. 21 due date, however, is less ideal for a sports reporter hoping to cover a slew of rivalry basketball games.

Any day now, the Seder-Skier.com Nordic ski relay team will get filled out as our 17-month-old daughter, Novi, welcomes her younger sister into the world. That means, any day now, I’ll be MIA when it comes to sports coverage, especially the type requiring any travel and late-night deadlines. And so, I’m humbly reaching out to the community to help me out, because, while you only get to witness the birth of your child once, you also only get to be a high school athlete once. Our young student-athletes deserve coverage, and I want to do everything possible to make it happen.

Are you a parent with a camera? Do you like keeping track of stats, stakes and storylines? Are you a young, aspiring journalist working for your school’s yearbook or newspaper? Send us an email with your photos and a final score — that goes a long way — or some short write-ups and notes of what happened. If you’re really feeling gutsy, I suppose you can go and interview the coach and tell him it’s for the Daily, but if they give you their best Bill Belichick impersonation, don’t tell them it was my idea…

By the way, we’re always looking for allies in preps coverage. If you’re interested in contributing to the cause, send me an email. If I receive a photo and a final score for any game — road or away — it will end up on our site, usually before 5:30 a.m. Those hours have always been some of my most productive.

Of course — any day now — I’ll be getting used to getting up even earlier I suppose.

Ryan Sederquist can be reached at rsederquist@vaildaily.com. Assistant editor Sean Naylor can be reached at snaylor@vaildaily.com.